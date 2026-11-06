European Air Traffic Targeted By Yet More Threats

It follows a string of hoaxes targeting flights across Europe this week.

The balance of power has changed. Our responsibility hasn't. From the White House to Capitol Hill, we'll keep shining a light on those in power, demanding answers, and reporting the stories that matter.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Police in Denmark and the Czech Republic investigated threats to air traffic on Friday, while a Romanian plane received a bomb threat followingA flight from Prague to Bucharest operated by Romanian carrier Tarom received a bomb threat. The plane landed at its intended destination, and airport administration officials said the bomb threat proved to be false.

Also read The FAA is finally phasing out floppy disks from air traffic control

In the Danish capital, Copenhagen, police said Friday they were present at the airport for a second consecutive day “in connection with threats directed at air traffic. ” They said their immediate assessment was that there had been no danger to passengers or to others at the airport. Czech police also said they were again dealing with threats against planes on Friday.

Advertisement

They said necessary security measures have been taken in cooperation with Prague’s Vaclav Havel Airport that have “a minimal impact on the normal operations at the airport. ”