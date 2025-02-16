Europe Seeks Position Amid U.S. Push for Ukraine Peace Talks

European leaders are responding to U.S. efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, with France calling a meeting and Baltic countries seeking to strengthen Ukraine's negotiating position. Uncertainty surrounds Trump's negotiation attempts while European leaders aim to influence the situation and ensure their role in any future peace deal.

European leaders are taking steps to respond to the assertive U.S. efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as France announced a meeting of continental leaders and Baltic countries called for new measures to strengthen Kyiv's hand in any future negotiations. This maneuvering for position by Europe, Ukraine's top military and financial backer alongside the U.S.

, comes as the Trump administration has swiftly sought to mediate an end to the fighting three years after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. With Moscow's forces making some territorial gains in eastern Ukraine in recent months, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, on the last day of the Munich Security Conference, called for 'maximum pressure on Russia' through sanctions and asset freezes in the lead-up to any talks. 'The first phase is the pre-negotiation, and this is a moment when we need to rearm Ukraine and put maximum pressure on Russia, which means sanctions, which means frozen assets, so that Ukraine begins these negotiations from a position of strength,' Stubb stated.French President Emmanuel Macron is rallying European leaders, with his foreign minister announcing an emergency 'working meeting' on Ukraine's next steps following recent U.S. announcements. Speaking to France-Info on Sunday, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot sought to project a united front: 'A wind of unity is blowing over Europe, as we perhaps have not felt since the COVID period.' Macron had called for 'consultations between European leaders on the situation in Ukraine and the security challenges in Europe.' He will host an informal afternoon meeting Monday with the leaders of Germany, the U.K., Italy, Poland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Denmark, as well as European Council President Charles Michel, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The discussions could continue in other formats, according to the French statement, with the goal of 'bringing together all partners interested in peace and security in Europe.' News reports indicated British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk were among those expected in Paris.U.S. President Donald Trump's push for a swift resolution to Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine stirred concern and uncertainty in Munich. Following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week, Trump stated that he and Putin would likely meet soon to negotiate a peace deal over Ukraine. Trump later assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy he also would have a seat at the table. However, U.S. officials have indicated that European nations wouldn't be involved. 'Don't underestimate Trump as a negotiator. I genuinely believe that Putin is baffled and afraid what might be coming from there,' Stubb said. 'Right now, the ball is in our court here in Europe. We need to convince the Americans where's the value added, and then get back into the table.' President Edgars Rinkvis of Latvia, which like Finland borders Russia, agreed that 'if we are strong, if we have something to offer ... then we are going to be interesting to the United States. If you just continue having those nice conferences, talking and whining, then we are not going to be interesting to our own publics very soon.' He also noted 'a point that probably went unnoticed Friday' in Munich, which was European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's 'important announcement' that she would propose a temporary waiver of EU budgetary rules in crisis situations — this time to allow for extra defense spending. 'I can announce that I will propose to activate the 'escape clause' for defense investments,' she said. 'This will allow member states to substantially increase their defense expenditure. Of course, we will have to do this in a controlled and conditional way.' The three-day Munich conference was a hub of intricate diplomacy on issues of politics, economics, and defense and security, with top envoys present from diverse locations such as Syria and Saudi Arabia, and Japan and South Korea, as well as many European leaders. On Saturday, Zelenskyy called for the creation of an 'armed forces of Europe' to better stand up to an expansionist Russia that could also threaten the 27-nation EU. In an interview with the U.S. television network NBC that aired on Sunday, Zelenskyy escalated his warnings and said that Ukraine had shared intelligence with partners indicating that Putin was 'preparing to train 150,000 people mostly on the territory of Belarus.' He also stated that Europe has fewer brigades than Russia. 'The risk that Russia will occupy Europe is 100%,' he said in comments to the 'Meet the Press' program recorded Friday.





wsyx6 / 🏆 444. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EUROPEAN UNION UKRAINE RUSSIA DONALD TRUMP MUNICH SECURITY CONFERENCE EMMANUEL MACRON ALEXANDER STUBB VLADIMIR PUTIN

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ukraine Seeks Security Guarantees, European Troops in Ukraine Emerge as OptionAs Russia intensifies its war in Ukraine, Ukrainian government officials and European allies are exploring ways to ensure Ukraine's security in the future. One prominent idea gaining traction involves stationing thousands of European troops in Ukraine as a deterrent against further Russian aggression, though this proposal faces opposition from Moscow.

Read more »

Zelenskyy to Vance: Ukraine wants 'security guarantees' as Trump seeks to end Ukraine-Russia warUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he will only agree to meet in-person with Russian leader Vladimir Putin after a common plan is negotiated with U.S. President Trump.

Read more »

European Spallation Source Seeks Operations and Machine DirectorThe European Spallation Source (ESS), a leading neutron research facility in Europe, is searching for an experienced Operations and Machine Director to oversee the technical completion, reliable operation, and continuous development of its neutron source.

Read more »

Trump Seeks Peace with Russia, Faces European PushbackPresident Trump initiates negotiations with Russia to end the war in Ukraine, but his administration faces skepticism from European allies who insist on Ukraine's central role in the talks. Trump's praise for Putin and desire for Russia's G7 reinstatement further complicate efforts to build a united front.

Read more »

Trump Seeks US Ownership of Gaza, Netanyahu Seeks Continued SupportPresident Trump's first meeting with a foreign leader in his second term was with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting focused on the ongoing conflict in Gaza and Trump's ambitious vision for its redevelopment, which includes US ownership and long-term involvement. Netanyahu, facing domestic pressure, used the opportunity to seek continued support from Trump, including pressure on Iran and efforts to normalize relations with Saudi Arabia.

Read more »

Musk continues push into European politics: 'Make Europe Great Again'Business Insider tells the global tech, finance, stock market, media, economy, lifestyle, real estate, AI and innovative stories you want to know.

Read more »