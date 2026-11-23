Hundreds of schools in Germany, Denmark, Spain, and Italy face hoax bomb threats. Authorities confirm no credible danger exists as Europe grapples with coordinated disruption campaigns.

Authorities across Europe are managing a widespread series of hoax bomb threats targeting educational institutions in Germany, Denmark, Spain, and Italy. The coordinated digital attacks have disrupted daily routines for students and staff, though police in all affected nations have confirmed the threats lack credibility. Official statements emphasize that no evacuations are necessary and that schools should maintain normal operations despite the local anxiety caused by these digital intrusions.

German and Danish Police Confirm Hoax Status

The State Police in Baden-Wuerttemberg, the southwestern German state, reported that more than 450 schools received threatening messages on Monday. Simultaneously, police in the eastern state of Thuringia confirmed that numerous schools there also received bomb threats, but they explicitly stated these were not genuine. The police in Thuringia advised that there is currently no assumption that the bomb threats are serious. They recommended that schools do not implement evacuation measures and continue their normal operations without interruption.

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In Denmark, police are actively investigating bomb threats directed at several schools across the country. However, Danish law enforcement stated there is currently no reason to be concerned about public safety. A statement from Danish police clarified that it is not their view that the threats are credible. Nevertheless, they acknowledged that the messages understandably create insecurity locally at the schools. Authorities added that there is currently no reason to evacuate any schools or to implement any special safety measures.

Alleged Perpetrator 'Mikhail Andropov' Targets Multiple Nations

A series of hoaxes and cyberattacks have recently hit schools, supermarkets, blood banks, air traffic systems, and broadcasters across Europe, disrupting daily life in multiple countries. The digital campaign appears to be linked to an entity or individual using the alias 'Mikhail Andropov.' This name was used in bomb threats sent to European television broadcasters, including Ireland's RTE and Sky, earlier in the month. The subject line of these disturbing messages was explicitly 'DEATH IS NEAR.'

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The threatening emails claimed to be from 'Mikhail Andropov, leader of the Red Owl project.' The text asserted, 'We've come to destroy you. We're going to carry out a genocide against your people. I've been preparing this for a long time - to kill every single one of you.' Detectives confirmed that the suspicious emails, which prompted heads to activate emergency protocols, were immediately investigated. They do not represent a credible threat. They advised schools that there was no need to close educational facilities in response to these specific digital messages.

The scope of the digital intrusion extended beyond the British Isles. Italy's education ministry reported that more than 300 schools received bomb threat emails during the same week. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated there was no concrete danger to students in Italy. However, she confirmed she had called a government meeting to address the situation and coordinate a national response to the escalating wave of digital harassment.

Geopolitical Suspicions and Broader Cyber Disruption

Some European officials suspect Russia may be behind the campaign of disruption to everyday life in European nations supporting Ukraine after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Russia denies involvement and accuses the West of a smear campaign against the Russian state. These suspicions arise as the timing of the school and broadcaster threats coincides with heightened geopolitical tensions. The coordinated nature of the attacks across multiple sovereign states has fueled concerns about state-sponsored influence operations aimed at destabilizing public confidence.

The threats directed at flights and schools followed a series of cyberattacks that knocked out commercial refrigerators and freezers across France last month. French officials accused Iran's Revolutionary Guards of carrying out that specific attack. The malware overrode temperature controls on commercial fridges in hundreds of establishments. The firm behind many of the stricken units said that several were obsolete or were running outdated firmware. This technical vulnerability could have made it easy for hackers to break in and cause widespread spoilage.

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Airport Chaos and Aviation Disruptions

At the start of November, airports across the continent were thrown into chaos after hoax bomb threats targeted dozens of flights. On November 6, at least 19 flights were targeted by bomb threats. This included a flight originating in London. The disruptions affected major carriers, including Ryanair aircraft seen at Lisbon Airport in Lisbon, Portugal following bomb threats. People gathered outside the offices of Irish National broadcaster RTE after staff were evacuated from the site following a bomb threat.

Newsrooms including Sky News, the Irish national broadcaster RTE, and Bulgarian media station Nova TV were also targeted with threats on the same day. A threatening email warned, 'This is only the beginning. What happened this week is just a small part of what awaits Europe in the near future... very soon, we will be blowing up your airplanes, cruise ships, subway stations, and trains.' Another email received by Nova and RTE read, 'We want the whole world to know about us, which is why one of our operatives has planted an explosive device in your building.' The message claimed, 'It will detonate in 45 minutes. The clock is ticking.'

At least 18 passenger planes were forced to make emergency landings on November 5. This included a flight from London, two flights from Scotland, and one from Ireland. Heathrow and Birmingham airports confirmed they had received threats early in the day. Earlier that week, flights were also targeted by similar digital intrusions. Two jets from the UK, flying out of London Heathrow and Manchester, were among those caught up in the mayhem. A third was disrupted a day earlier by a similar threat.

Recent incidents in Spain and Scotland further illustrate the geographic spread of the threat. Last week, more than 10 schools in Spain's northwestern region of Galicia were evacuated after receiving false bomb threats by email. The previous week, thousands of pupils were sent home after threatening emails were sent to schools across Scotland, including Glasgow, Edinburgh, and the Highlands, and Northern Ireland. These events highlight the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures in the education and aviation sectors across Europe.