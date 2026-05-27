Europe's ‘urban mine’ could supply 56% critical raw materials by 2050

The project called Future Availability of Secondary Raw Materials mapped 42 critical raw materials (CRMs) across 31 European countries.

A EU-funded research project has just unveiled the first comprehensive map of Europe’s “urban mine. ” It is an inventory of the wealth buried in discarded electronics, dead car batteries, demolished buildings, and rusted wind turbines.

The project called FutuRaM mapped 42 critical raw materials across 31 European countries. It was found that by 2050, advanced recovery systems could reclaim between 4.5 and 6.2 million tons of CRMs annually. Under a full circular economy scenario, this secondary material could substitute up to 56 percent of primary resource needs.

Eventually, it could reduce Europe’s reliance on foreign imports and secure the supply chains necessary for electric vehicles, batteries, and renewable energy technologies. Driven by rapid digitalization, electrification, and the deployment of renewable energy, the volume of CRM-containing products entering Europe’s waste streams is poised for massive growth, creating a highly lucrative recovery pool by 2050. , reveals an astonishing blind spot in Europe’s industrial strategy. In 2022 alone, 5.7 million tons ofWhere did the rest go?

Millions of tonnes slipped right through the cracks. The waste was lost to illegal waste flows, unaligned recycling systems, or shipped abroad as second-hand exports. This massive leakage is a severe economic vulnerability. Currently, Europe relies almost entirely on foreign nations for the ingredients of its future.

China controls the market forthat by 2050, advanced recovery systems could extract up to 6.4 million tons of CRMs every year. In a fully circular economy, that is enough to replace 56 percent of Europe’s primary material imports.revolution. By 2050, annual lithium recovery could skyrocket from less than 1,102 tons today to over 55,115 tons . Cobalt recycling could expand forty-fold.

Nickel recovery could leap past 188,495 tons annually. Trash also offers a massive climate dividend. By mid-century, recycling rather than mining could prevent up to 300 million tons of CO2 emissions per year. That is roughly equivalent to wiping out Spain’s entire annual carbon footprint.

Realizing this potential, however, requires plugging severe structural leaks in current recycling frameworks. For instance, by upgrading domestic collection infrastructure, tracking systems, and regional refining capacities, Europe can stop exporting partially processed resources like battery “black mass” and instead lock in both resource security and major emissions reductions. To make recycling projects viable in Europe and secure Critical Raw Materials , a new decision-making tool called SARA4UNFC has been developed under the FutuRaM project.

Adapted from the United Nations Framework Classification for mining, this tool provides a standardized framework to evaluateThe roadmap is laid bare. The treasure has been precisely mapped down to the individual chemical element. Whether Europe can successfully secure its supply chains now depends entirely on whether it treats its waste piles like garbage or like the new primary mines of the 21st century. Mrigakshi is a science journalist who enjoys writing about space exploration, biology, and technological innovations.

Her work has been featured in well-known publications including Nature India, Supercluster, The Weather Channel and Astronomy magazine. If you have pitches in mind, please do not hesitate to email her.





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