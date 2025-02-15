Europe's Role in Ukraine Peace Talks Crucial, EU Official Says Amidst US Criticism

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, stressed the importance of European inclusion in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, arguing that any agreement excluding Europe would be futile. Her statement followed a controversial speech by US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference, where he criticized European democratic institutions and free speech.

Vance's remarks sparked a mixed reaction in Europe, with some officials expressing concern over the widening ideological rift between the United States and Europe. \Kallas, speaking at the MSC on Saturday, asserted that \u2018for anything to work it has to have Ukrainians and Europeans as a part of it, because Ukrainians and Europeans are the ones who need to also implement the deal here in Europe so without us, any deal wouldn\u2019t just work.\u2019 She further noted that Europe is capable of addressing its domestic challenges, while prioritizing cooperation with allies on external threats. \Vance's speech, which criticized the perceived decline of European values and urged increased defense spending, drew criticism from European officials who viewed it as an attempt to provoke conflict. Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen acknowledged the underlying concerns about European security but stressed that free speech and political pluralism remain fundamental values. She emphasized that Europe is accustomed to coalition governments that encompass diverse political perspectives. Meanwhile, Finnish President Alexander Stubb, while acknowledging the need for increased European defense spending, deemed Vance's speech as more tailored to a domestic audience. He expressed hope for continued strong transatlantic relations and emphasized the importance of addressing shared security challenges.\The Munich Security Conference, a prominent global forum on security and defense, brought together world leaders and experts to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine, the potential for peace negotiations, and the evolving security landscape in Europe





