Europe’s Circular Fashion Market Could Reach 104 Billion by 2030, Says KPMG Study

EU's circular fashion market could reach €104B by 203, driven by policies like EPR, Digital Product Passports & Circular VAT, per KPMG study.

‘s circular fashion sector could generate more than 104 billion euros in annual revenue and create 88,000-plus jobs by 2030, according to the “State and Prospects of Circular Fashion in Europe” study from the KPMG and Fédération de la Mode Circulaire, as policymakers and industry players increasingly turn to regulation to accelerate the transition away from linear fashion models.

Presented at the FMC’s Circular Fashion Day conference, the report comes at a time when the European apparel sector is challenged. Consumer demand remains subdued, while manufacturers continue to grapple with high operating costs, shrinking industrial capacity and growing competition from lower-cost imports.

“Energy costs are structurally high in Europe, and it’s a competitive disadvantage with competing countries, notably Asian,” said KMPG senior manager,“We are not helped either by the decline of our industrial capabilities, with average 50 percent reduction in employment in textile and apparel in Europe,” she said. The study found that circularity is increasingly being driven by regulation rather than voluntary sustainability commitments.

New European measures, including extended producer responsibility , digital product passports , textile waste collection requirements and potential VAT incentives for“We need harmonized regulation to give clarity for companies, confidence for investors and fairness in competition,” said KPMG director of sustainability strategy and green transition Stephanie Taupin. Among the policies examined, EPR is emerging as one of the most significant.

By requiring brands and retailers to finance the collection, sorting and treatment of products at the end of their life, EPR effectively turns waste management into an operating cost.

“End of life becomes a cost of doing business,” Taupin said. “As payments are linked to volumes placed on the market, EPR becomes a recurring cost line by making brands pay for end of life. It creates a financial incentive to reduce those costs by reducing volumes, improve durability, certify materials, increase recyclability, etc. You look at distribution, high volumes become more costly, right, because indeed more carbon to put on the market equals more carbons to collect.

” The policy should gradually challenge the economics of ultra-fast fashion models built around high volumes and short product usage times. However, the study also noted that EPR alone will not solve structural challenges. Collection and sorting systems are improving, but profitable downstream recycling infrastructure remains underdeveloped, and the economics of textile-to-textile recycling continue to be fragile.

The report examined digital product passports, noting that much of the industry is not well-prepared as the requirements are expected to be rolled out in 2028.

“The DPP is first and foremost an internal data project,” Bishop said. But the report showed that 31 percent of companies preparing for implementation identified data collection as their biggest obstacle. Brands are still struggling to gather reliable information across their supply chains, while uncertainty remains around the precise data requirements that will ultimately be mandated. Those are expected to be formally unveiled this fall.

A reduction in the tax rate could not only strengthen demand but also push brands and independent operators to invest in repair networks and resale infrastructure. The study suggested that creating a harmonized Circular VAT across the EU could become one of the most powerful demand-side levers available to policymakers and move circular fashion from the sustainability niche into a commercially viable mainstream market.

“Behavior follows price signals,” said Bishop, noting that sustainability alone is unlikely to drive widespread adoption of circular business models if consumers continue to face strong economic incentives to buy low-cost, ultra-fast fashion items. “Today it’s not really an obvious solution to repair your garment when you can buy a new one for a lower price than repairing the one you have,” she said.

“Circular VAT would be a clear incentive to make their price lower if the reduction is passed on to the consumer.

”Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerVideo: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen AtkinWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fútbol fashion: Ranking the best World Cup kits for 2026From stars and stripes to never-before-seen jersey patterns, these teams have the most stylish kits for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Read more »

The Rise of Wide-Leg Trousers: A Fashion Staple for the Modern WomanWide-leg trousers are the latest fashion trend that's giving off expensive vibes without breaking the bank. With their comfortable and stylish design, they're a versatile and practical option for any occasion.

Read more »

Fashion Finds for Summer: Elevated Dresses, Accessories and MoreA roundup of fashionable summer pieces including affordable sundresses, trendy sunglasses, Crocs for beach outings, and resin necklaces. The article highlights items that combine style, comfort, and affordability, with prices starting as low as $8. It also touches on the appeal of dresses that look expensive yet are flattering, and offers a lookalike for Jennifer Aniston's chic handbag.

Read more »

Trosort Wins the eBay Circular Fashion FundAt the eBay Fashion Forum, seven finalists presented their sustainable fashion businesses to a panel of judges, alongside industry talks.

Read more »