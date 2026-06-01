Europe's Best Beaches for 2025: Top Coastal Gems Revealed

Discover the top 10 beaches in Europe as voted by travel experts, from secluded coves in Greece to sunset spots in Portugal.

Europe offers a dazzling array of coastal treasures, from secluded coves and pink-hued sands to sweeping Atlantic vistas. The latest ranking by European Best Destinations has curated a definitive list of the continent's finest beaches, evaluated on natural beauty, water quality, activities, accessibility, and environmental preservation.

An international jury of travel experts voted on the top 30 candidates to produce a final top 10 that spans Scandinavia to the Mediterranean. Whether you seek total seclusion, vibrant sunsets, or family-friendly lagoons, these beaches promise unforgettable experiences. Taking the top spot is Monte Clerigo Beach in Portugal's Algarve region, affectionately dubbed Sunset Beach for its golden sands and breathtaking evening skies.

Located within the protected Natural Park of Southwest Alentejo and Costa Vicentina, this beach offers a blend of wild Atlantic landscapes, surfing culture, and tranquil escapes. Fridays come alive with live music and seafood at Restaurante O Sargo, frequented by locals and celebrities alike, including Alexandre Grimaldi and Christian Louboutin. Access is a 1.5-hour drive from Faro Airport, with car rentals readily available. Greece dominates the list with three entries.

Voutoumi Beach on Antipaxos enchants with turquoise waters, white pebbles, and lush greenery, ideal for swimming and snorkeling. A nearby taverna serves souvlaki and tzatziki, enhancing the laid-back island vibe. Reach it via a ferry from Corfu to Paxos, then a water taxi. Fteri Beach on Kefalonia offers seclusion with towering limestone cliffs and still turquoise waters, accessible by taxi boat from Zola village or a hiking trail.

Elafonisi Beach on Crete features unique pink sands and shallow lagoons, perfect for families, with sunbeds and tavernas serving dakos and kalitsounia. It is a 1.5-hour drive from Chania Airport. Italy's Bogliasco Beach charms with its pebble cove and colorful fishing village on the Ligurian Riviera. The crystal-clear waters and relaxed atmosphere make it a gem for those seeking authentic Italian coastal life.

Other notable entries include Cala Goloritzè in Sardinia, with its dramatic limestone cliffs and pebble beach; Playa de las Catedrales in Spain, famous for its cathedral-like rock formations; and Reynisfjara in Iceland, with its black sand and basalt columns. Each beach offers unique natural wonders, from hidden lagoons to vibrant marine life, ensuring that every traveler finds their perfect slice of paradise.

For those planning a trip, the list emphasizes sustainability and authenticity, encouraging visitors to explore lesser-known spots that preserve local culture and environment. Whether you are a sun seeker, a nature lover, or an adventure enthusiast, Europe's best beaches provide diverse experiences that go beyond typical tourist destinations. From the sunsets of Portugal to the secluded coves of Greece, these coastal paradises are waiting to be discovered





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Europe's Best Beaches Revealed: Monte Clerigo, Voutoumi, Fteri, Fteri Beach, Elafonisi, BogliascoEuropean Best Destinations has unveiled the cream of the crop, sifting through hundreds of beaches across the continent before selecting around 10 standout beaches per country. The 30 highest-rated beaches were then presented to an international jury of travel and tourism experts, who cast their vote to curate the definitive top 10 list. The top 10 beaches offer a variety of unique experiences, from breathtaking hidden gems in Scandinavia to crystal-clear waters in the Mediterranean.

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