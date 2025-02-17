Europe Pushes for Role in Ukraine Peace Talks Amid U.S.-Russia Discussions

European leaders gather in Paris for an emergency summit to address concerns about their exclusion from high-level peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Europe is making a concerted effort to secure a seat at the table in the rapidly progressing peace talks between Russia and Ukraine . After the U.S. inadvertently fueled concerns that Europe might be excluded from high-level negotiations, Europe an leaders convened in Paris on Monday for an emergency summit, promptly organized by French President Emmanuel Macron following the disheartening turn of events at the Munich Security Conference. While the U.S.

and Russia are set to initiate discussions aimed at ending the nearly three-year Russia-Ukraine war in Saudi Arabia this week, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified on Monday that Ukraine will not participate in the initial talks between Washington and Moscow. He confirmed his upcoming trip to Riyadh on Wednesday, as reported by Reuters, while emphasizing that Ukraine views any negotiations concerning Ukraine without its direct involvement as futile.Zelenskyy asserted, during a video briefing from the United Arab Emirates, where he was on a state visit, 'Ukraine will not take part. Ukraine did not know anything about it. Ukraine regards any negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine as ones that have no result.' This statement follows conflicting statements from U.S. officials over the past few days, which were ultimately clarified by President Trump on Sunday, who stated that Zelenskyy would be involved in peace talks with Russia. Adding to the complexity, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg stated on Saturday that while Zelenskyy's involvement was anticipated, the U.S. preferred to begin with smaller-scale discussions. He mentioned during a fringe event in Munich that the U.S. aimed to avoid large group discussions, emphasizing that allied interests would be considered. Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also weighed in on the confusion, expressing bewilderment over the role European countries were expected to play in the Ukraine talks. In an attempt to address the concerns raised by European allies, the U.S. has reportedly requested them to complete a questionnaire outlining their potential troop deployments and capabilities in Ukraine as security guarantees. The questionnaire also seeks European perspectives on what security guarantees would effectively deter Russia while simultaneously ensuring a lasting peace settlement. European leaders have consistently stressed the necessity of their involvement in any peace agreement, emphasizing that a 'just and lasting peace' for Ukraine is essential not only for Europe but also for the United States. Monday's summit in Paris, attended by representatives from seven European nations including Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as well as U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, aims to solidify a united European stance on the matter. Starmer expressed his hope to act as a bridge between Brussels and Washington, particularly given his upcoming meeting with President Trump next week. He underscored the alignment between U.S. and European aspirations for peace, while also advocating for increased European defense spending, a long-standing concern for President Trump





CNBC / 🏆 12. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Ukraine Russia Peace Talks Europe Us Summit Paris Volodmyr Zelenskyy Donald Trump Emmanuel Macron

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Pushes for Ukraine-Russia Ceasefire Amid Ukraine's Surprise Offensive in KurskUkraine launched new attacks in Russia's southern Kursk region as US President Donald Trump pushes for ceasefire talks. The Institute for the Study of War reported significant Ukrainian advances, raising questions about the strategic value of the incursion.

Read more »

US Pushes Europe to Shoulder More of Ukraine's BurdenAs the war in Ukraine enters its third year, the US is seeking to shift more of the financial and military support burden onto its European allies. High-level US officials will meet in Brussels this week to push for a greater European role in managing the conflict and to explore potential resource deals with Ukraine.

Read more »

Zelenskyy Warns Against 'Deals Made Behind Our Backs' as US Pushes for Ukraine-Russia TalksUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy insisted on Ukraine's involvement in any peace negotiations with Russia, warning against agreements made without Kyiv's participation. Meanwhile, US officials, including National Security Advisor Mike Waltz and Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, are traveling to Saudi Arabia to initiate talks aimed at bringing Putin and Zelenskyy to the negotiating table. Zelenskyy emphasized Ukraine's stance during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, stating, 'Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs'.

Read more »

Zelenskyy Warns Against Backroom Deals as US Pushes for Ukraine-Russia TalksUkrainian President Zelenskyy emphasizes Ukraine's involvement in any peace negotiations, rejecting deals made without its participation. Meanwhile, US officials, including Mike Waltz and Steve Witkoff, are traveling to Saudi Arabia to initiate talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Read more »

European leaders to host Ukraine summit as Trump pushes peace talks with RussiaDonald Trump is forging ahead with his foreign and domestic policy agendas in the early stages of his presidency, working toward a deal to end the war in Ukraine and shrinking the scale of federal government agencies at home. Follow for live updates.

Read more »

Europe Mulls Troop Deployment to Ukraine in Ceasefire Scenario, But Russia's Acceptance UncertainThe European Union is considering sending troops to Ukraine under a potential ceasefire agreement. However, experts doubt Russia's willingness to accept this move due to its history of disregarding agreements. The proposal underscores the complex geopolitical situation surrounding the conflict and the risks associated with escalating tensions with Russia.

Read more »