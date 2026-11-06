Europe hit by more bomb threats targeting TV studios, flights

The threats mirror similar incidents to have taken places across Europe this week.

Europe was left bracing for another day of chaos on Friday after bomb threats were reported at TV studios and airlines, mirroring a series of similar incidents that have taken place across the continent this week.

Irish state broadcaster RTÉ was forced to abandon its Donnybrook campus after a threatening email was sent to their newsdesk on Friday morning. The Irish Independent and Bauer Media also evacuated their premises after receiving similar threats.

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Meanwhile, bomb threats were made against a Ryanair flight from Rome heading for Lisbon, and a WizzAir Flight from Prague to Rome, according to Italian news agency ANSA. RTE's scheduled radio programming abruptly cut off mid-broadcast following the evacuation, with the scheduled show replaced by music and a pre-recorded message. Gardai and other emergency services have been alerted of the incidents and are currently at the scene.

Posting on Instagram, RTE presenter Sarah McInerney confirmed the building had been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

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“I’m standing outside RTE, we’ve just come off air on Morning Ireland and the whole building has been evacuated because there has been a bomb threat,” she wrote. “I can’t move because my car has been blocked in by the guards. There’s a general sense that it is almost certainly a hoax.

“The bomb threat seems to have gone out to a number of different news organisations in Ireland and possibly across Europe. ” Irish Taoiseach Michael Martin told RTE the incident is “worrying,” and notes it comes after yesterday's threats to aviation across Europe, which "appear to have been coordinated.

" This is a breaking story. More to follow.were reported at TV studios and airlines, mirroring a series of similar incidents that have taken place across the continent this week. Irish state broadcaster RTÉ was forced to abandon its Donnybrook campus after a threatening email was sent to their newsdesk on Friday morning. The Irish Independent and Bauer Media also evacuated their premises after receiving similar threats.

Meanwhile, bomb threats were made against a Ryanair flight from Rome heading for Lisbon, and a WizzAir Flight from Prague to Rome, according to Italian news agency ANSA. RTE's scheduled radio programming abruptly cut off mid-broadcast following the evacuation, with the scheduled show replaced by music and a pre-recorded message.

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“I can’t move because my car has been blocked in by the guards. There’s a general sense that it is almost certainly a hoax.

“The bomb threat seems to have gone out to a number of different news organisations in Ireland and possibly across Europe. ” Irish Taoiseach Michael Martin told RTE the incident is “worrying,” and notes it comes after yesterday's threats to aviation across Europe, which"appear to have been coordinated. "