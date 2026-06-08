Europe Heeds Trump's Warning on Illegal Immigration as Global Tensions Rise

Europe is finally taking action on illegal immigration, with various countries imposing new measures to combat the issue. Meanwhile, global tensions are escalating as the US and its allies face off against Iran, and a World War II veteran shares his feelings before D-Day.

'You're destroying your countries': Is Europe finally heeding Trump's warning on illegal immigration?

Hezbollah's secret 'kill, wound and maim' bomb network exposed as Israel strikes BeirutSuspected Hamas terrorist arrested in Greece for allegedly plotting attack on Israeli cruise ship Americans travel to Pakistan to free Christians trapped in modern-day slavery: 'God's hand was in it'Pope Leo XIV jokes young Spaniards would pick Bad Bunny over him during Madrid visit this weekendWorld War II veteran reveals 1-word feeling before D-Day 82 years laterRaúl Castro makes first public appearance since Trump administration charged him with murder US, Shield of the Americas condemn 'ongoing efforts' to overthrow Bolivia's elected president amid unrestPete Hegseth warns narco-terrorists as US backs Bolivia's government amid coup warningsCanada's Carney pledges action on antisemitism amid backlash over new anti-hate council members Sherpa missing for a week on Everest found crawling toward base camp after his family begins funeral ritesIsrael, Iran trade attacks as missile war intensifies across regionEXCLUSIVE: Finland’s foreign minister says Ukraine is gaining leverage against Russia In an exclusive interview with Fox News Digital, Elina Valtonen said Finland and other European allies are supporting U.S. efforts to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state.has gained new leverage against Russia, arguing that Moscow’s renewed talk of negotiations comes as Kyiv has strengthened itself militarily, politically and diplomatically.

Valtonen’s comments carry particular weight because Finland is one of NATO’s newest members and now sits on the alliance’s longest border with Russia. Finland joined NATO in April 2023 after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, ending decades of military nonalignment and transforming the country into a frontline state in Europe’s security posture.

"Ukraine certainly is now holding the cards," Valtonen told Fox News Digital Monday in an interview at the United Nations headquarters in. "They have strengthened themselves immensely over the course of the past three, four months, both militarily and politically, diplomatically. And I think this opens a great window of opportunity for actually advancing the peace talks.

" Her assessment comes as Reuters reported that Ukraine’s top military commander said Ukrainian forces had recaptured more than 600 square kilometers, or roughly 230 square miles, of territory so far in 2026, a shift after years of slow Russian gains. It also follows renewed diplomatic activity, including Zelenskyy’s stated willingness to halt fighting along current lines as a path to talks and Putin’s public rejection of a direct meeting for now.

Finland shares a roughly 820-mile border with Russia, making it one of the alliance’s most strategically exposed members. Valtonen said Moscow has shown little willingness to make concessions and argued that the responsibility for ending the war remains with the Kremlin.

"So far, Russia hasn’t been willing to make any concessions, and essentially Russia could end the war today if they wanted to, because it was their war in the first place," she said. "So I’m hopeful that this could be the right time to relaunch those talks.

" Peace efforts remain stalled over the same core divide that has shaped the war for years: Ukraine has called for a ceasefire and negotiations without surrendering territory, while Russia has continued to demand control over occupied Ukrainian regions. Putin said in early June there was"no point" in meeting Zelenskyy for now and repeated Moscow’s broader war aims.

Asked about U.S.-led efforts to negotiate an end to the war, Valtonen praised Washington’s role but stressed that Ukraine alone must decide whether to accept any concessions, including on territory.entire process has been a very good one, and it’s important that the U.S. stays engaged, because at the end of the day, it’s about freedom, it’s the future of not only Europe, but also of global peace," she said. Finnish President Alexander Stubb, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte prepare to depart after a group photo at the White House in Washington, D.C.

, on Aug. 18, 2025. Valtonen said Europe also needs to be part of the process because Russia’s war directly affects the continent’s security architecture.

"First and foremost, we would need Russia at the table willing to end the war," Valtonen said. "And that would need to happen through a full ceasefire, because only that would open the possibility for true negotiations. "with pushing European allies to increase defense spending, saying the pressure had moved the continent in the right direction after years of imbalance inside NATO. Finland has moved aggressively to increase defense spending.

Helsinki plans to raise defense spending to 3.2% of GDP by 2030, up from 2.5% in 2025, Reuters reported in April. Senior border guard officer Juho Pellinen looks at a fence marking the boundary between Finland and Russia near the Pelkola border crossing in Imatra, Finland, on Nov. 18, 2022.also praised Finland and Sweden Tuesday during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing, saying the two newest NATO members had strengthened the alliance by bringing"their own defense industry" and"advanced technologies.

" Valtonen said Finland’s approach is shaped by its own history with Moscow. "Finland obviously has taken the Russian threat extremely seriously because we have the longest border with them," she said. "We certainly worship our status as the happiest country in the world, i.e. democracy, the rule of law andShe also pointed to Finland’s experience in World War II, when the Soviet Union invaded Finland, as a reminder of why deterrence matters.

"For us, it has been clear that if we invest in our deterrence, then that’s a signal to Russia — do not come here," she added. , Valtonen said Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s March comments, reported by The Guardian, that the conflict was not a NATO matter should not be understood as Europe washing its hands of the crisis.

"I don’t think our president meant that this has nothing to do with European countries or NATO allies," Valtonen said. "I think what he probably meant more is that NATO obviously is not directly involved as an organization, which is true. "Swedish soldiers participate in the military exercise Aurora 23 at Berga naval base outside Stockholm on April 28, 2023.

A Swedish parliamentary committee recommended on April 26, 2024, that Sweden increase its military budget by nearly $5 billion through 2030 to strengthen air defense and expand conscription after joining NATO. Her comments came after another weekend escalation in the Iran war, with Tehran launching missiles at Israel and Israel striking military targets in western and central Iran overnight.

The flare-up unfolded as the U.S. and its allies continue efforts to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state and keep pressure on Tehran over threats to Israel and regional shipping. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy choke point, has become a central focus for Western governments after Iranian threats and restrictions on maritime traffic.

Reuters reported Monday that the European Union sanctioned Iranian-linked individuals and an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy unit over threats to shipping in the strait.

"We as individual member states in Europe have definitely been helping the U.S. effort," Valtonen said. "We don’t want to see Iran as a nuclear state. We know what kind of a threat Iran has projected towards the region, especially towardand the United Kingdom to keep the Strait of Hormuz open once conditions allow for safe operations in the area.

"It’s so important that such straits are not weaponized by any country around the world," Valtonen said. Asked whether European countries had refused U.S. requests to use bases during the Iran crisis, Valtonen said Finland has no U.S. bases to shut down but argued that most European allies have supported Washington’s requests.

"Finland has been helping the U.S. through so many ways," she said. "We don’t have any U.S. bases in Finland, so there’s nothing we can shut down. "Commander of the Finnish Army Lieutenant General Pasi Valimaki addresses Finnish conscript soldiers after a military exercise at Pori Brigade in Niinisalo, Finland, Dec. 9, 2025.

"But having said this, the vast majority of European countries have said yes to everything that the U.S. has asked during the past couple of months when this war effort has been ongoing, independent of the fact that, of course, we are not directly involved as countries in the war," she added. Valtonen said that support demonstrated NATO allies’ willingness to help Washington even when the alliance itself is not formally involved.

"I think that really shows the engagement by NATO allies in this and our willingness to help when the U.S. really needs some assistance," she said. Efrat Lachter is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering international affairs and the United Nations. Follow her on X @efratlachter. Stories can be sent to





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