European leaders are alarmed by the prospect of US-Russia talks on Ukraine's future without their participation. They see a shift in American policy, with pronouncements from Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth raising concerns about the direction of negotiations and the potential impact on European security.

The future of Ukraine will be discussed this week in Riyadh between Americans and Russia ns, with neither Europe ans, nor, at the time of writing, Ukrainians themselves at the table. This has ignited alarm among Europe an leaders who are grappling with the reality of a shifting global landscape. A hastily organized meeting in Paris, lacking detailed information about attendees, is a testament to their growing concern. They are waking up to the implications of Trump 2.

0: their long-standing American ally is no longer a reliable partner and may pose a greater existential threat than they ever imagined. The situation was exacerbated by US Vice President JD Vance's shocking speech in Munich on Friday. In a rallying cry echoing far-right sentiments, Vance accused a group of democratically elected European leaders of betraying the very ideals fought for during World War II. He claimed Europe was stifling free speech, warning them to fear not Moscow or Beijing but their own leadership. This speech went beyond the usual complaints about budgetary contributions; it directly challenged the moral foundations of the NATO alliance.Adding to the unease were the remarks of US Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, who spoke in Munich. While vowing to be tough on Moscow and demanding concessions from Putin, his comments arrived just days after US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that Ukraine's NATO membership was improbable. This abrupt shift in American policy, coupled with the exclusion of European and Ukrainian voices from the Riyadh talks, has fueled anxieties in Europe. Their fear is not just about being left out of negotiations but about the potential for a disastrous peace deal that sacrifices Ukrainian sovereignty and security for short-lived stability





