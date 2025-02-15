Europe Faces Existential Moment; Ministers Urge United Stand for Ukraine's Security

European foreign ministers gathered at the Munich Security Conference emphasized the critical situation facing Europe and called for a united stance to ensure Ukraine's security. They highlighted the war in Ukraine as a defining moment for the continent, requiring a collective response to deter future Russian aggression. NATO membership for Ukraine was presented as the most effective and cost-efficient solution to guarantee long-term peace and security.

Europe is facing a critical juncture in its history as the future of Ukraine remains uncertain, regional foreign ministers stressed during a CNBC-moderated panel at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. Europe an officials emphasized that this is an 'existential moment' for the continent, requiring a united and resolute stance to ensure Ukraine's long-term security.

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock underscored the gravity of the situation, stating, 'This is an existential moment and it's a moment where Europe has to stand up.' She added, 'Our answer to others' 'My Nation First' is 'Europe United,' and this is what we show here on the panel, this is what we have shown in the last couple of days — that we made clear there will not be any peace in Europe if it's not a European peace.' UK Foreign Minister David Lammy echoed these sentiments, describing the war in Ukraine as a frontline not just for the country but for Europe itself. He agreed that the continent faces an 'existential question' regarding Ukraine's future security. Lammy stated, 'We know that even when we get to a negotiated peace, Putin won't go away, so this is an existential question for Europe, we need that question alongside the United States and at an appropriate time we'll get into a debate about security guarantees and there will be an arrangement.'European foreign ministers converged on a consensus that granting Ukraine membership in NATO in the future presents the most cost-effective and efficient path to deterring Russia from future aggression. Lammy asserted, 'We say that there is an irreversible pathway for Ukraine towards NATO,' adding that this is 'the cheapest and it is the best mechanism to secure peace not just in Europe but across the Euro-Atlantic.' His German counterpart, Baerbock, echoed this sentiment, stating 'the pathway for Ukraine lies in NATO' and emphasizing that it would constitute the 'cheapest' way to guarantee Ukraine's security in the long term. The panel discussion also addressed the recent phone calls between President Donald Trump, President Vladimir Putin, and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, which sparked concern among European officials for not involving them in the discussions. Radosław Sikorski, Poland's foreign minister, criticized the calls as a 'mistake' that 'vindicates President Putin and lowers morale in Ukraine.' However, he acknowledged that Europe would inevitably be drawn into negotiations regarding Ukraine's future security





