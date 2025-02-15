Europe Embraces the Idea of an 'Armed Forces' Amidst Growing Trans-Atlantic Tensions

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy calls for a European army, citing the potential unreliability of US support and the need for Europe to have a greater role in shaping its own security. This comes amidst escalating tensions between Europe and the US, fuelled by President Donald Trump's actions and policies.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared on Saturday that the formation of an ' armed forces of Europe' is essential due to the potential unreliability of the United States in supporting the continent in the future. Zelenskyy's statement came amidst a growing rift between Europe and the United States, fueled by President Donald Trump 's recent decisions and policies. These decisions have profoundly impacted trans-Atlantic ties, leaving European leaders grappling with uncertainty.

Zelenskyy's call for a European army stems from Ukraine's nearly three-year struggle against Russia's full-scale invasion. He believes this prolonged conflict demonstrates the viability of a unified European military force, an idea that has been debated among some European leaders for years.Zelenskyy further asserted that Ukraine would not agree to any mineral extraction deals with the United States, claiming that the U.S. had not adequately demonstrated its commitment to protecting Ukraine's interests. This statement echoes Zelenskyy's concerns regarding Trump's overtures to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which involve potential peace negotiations without European participation. Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine rejects any agreements negotiated behind its back and maintained that Europe should also have a seat at the table.Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz criticized American interference in German elections, particularly after U.S. Vice President JD Vance publicly criticized European leaders for their approach to democracy and met with the leader of a German far-right party. The tension between Scholz and Vance reflects the escalating divisions within the trans-Atlantic alliance.These developments come on the heels of Trump's unprecedented decision to engage in talks with Putin in an attempt to end the war in Ukraine, defying the Biden administration's stance against Russia. Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Gen. Keith Kellogg, has effectively excluded Europeans from any Ukraine-Russia negotiations, stating that pragmatism dictates focusing on Ukrainian sovereignty and American interests. The future of trans-Atlantic relations remains uncertain as European leaders grapple with the ramifications of Trump's actions and seek to define their own role in addressing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine





