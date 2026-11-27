Violent hooliganism mars Europa League fixtures in Marseille, Besiktas, and Sunderland. Severe clashes and police interventions disrupt matches across Europe's secondary competition.

European football faced a night of significant disorder during recent Europa League fixtures involving Olympique Marseille, Besiktas, and Sunderland. Violent incidents occurred in Marseille and Batumi, while security breaches were reported in Sunderland. The chaos involved weapon use, political flags, and police intervention across three different stadiums.

Marseille Hooliganism Destabilizes Europa Match

Violent clashes erupted at the Stade Velodrome during the Europa League match between Olympique Marseille and Levski Sofia. Approximately 200 to 300 Marseille hooligans invaded the away section carrying bats, metal pipes, and flares. This attack followed a Nazi salute performed by a Levski Sofia supporter, which triggered an antifascist chant from the home fans before escalating into physical violence.

Also read Europa League Chaos: Violence at Marseille, Besiktas, and Sunderland

Reports from L'Equipe indicate that bottles, flares, and firecrackers were thrown during the brawl. Several individuals required medical attention and were escorted out of the stadium. Olympique de Marseille released a statement condemning the sideline incidents while affirming that security teams restored order without stopping the game.

Besiktas Flag Incident Halts Batumi Game

Turkish club Besiktas played Israeli side Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Batumi, Georgia, due to security concerns regarding Turkish-Israeli relations. The match was temporarily suspended when fans unfurled a pro-Palestinian flag. Georgian police responded with tear gas, pepper spray, and batons, leading to a brief evacuation of both teams to the dressing rooms.

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Besiktas full-back Kassoum Ouattara later hung the pro-Palestine flag over the UEFA lettering on the pitchside advertising hoardings. The club condemned the disproportionate force used by local police and notified UEFA and the Turkish Consulate General in Batumi. Tension on the pitch included a refusal by Besiktas players to shake hands with their opponents.

Sunderland Stadium Security Breach by Banished Fans

UEFA had banned Jagiellonia Bialystok supporters from attending their Europa Conference League match at Sunderland. Despite this ruling, approximately 20 away fans infiltrated the home end at The Stadium of Light. These supporters purchased tickets separately to bypass the ban and engage in brawls with home fans and police.

This ban followed previous disturbances between Jagiellonia Bialystok and Levski Sofia fans earlier in the month. Police intervened to eject the banned supporters from the stadium. Sunderland believes around 20 visitors managed to secure tickets and enter the venue illegally. The incident represents a lower scale of violence compared to the other matches but still required significant security response.

Wider Impact on European Football Security

These events highlight ongoing security challenges for European football authorities. Turkish clubs including Galatasaray, Fenerbahce, and Trabzonspor publicly supported Besiktas. The incidents at Marseille, Batumi, and Sunderland cast a negative shadow over the current Europa League season. Authorities are now reviewing security protocols for future away matches involving controversial fan groups.