Severe fan disturbances marred Europa League fixtures in Marseille, Batumi, and Sunderland. This report details the clashes involving Marseille hooligans, Besiktas police tensions, and Jagiellonia ticket breaches.

Fan violence and security failures disrupted three Europa League matches in a single night, casting a long shadow over European football. The incidents ranged from violent assaults in Marseille to police clashes in Batumi and ticket enforcement failures in Sunderland.

Marseille Hooliganism and Safety Breaches

Olympique de Marseille hosted Levski Sofia in a match marred by severe violence from home supporters. An estimated 200 to 300 Marseille ultras invaded the away end equipped with bats, metal pipes, and flares. The escalation followed a trigger where a Levski Sofia fan performed a Nazi salute, prompting an antifascist chant from the home crowd.

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L'Equipe reported that the conflict involved physical altercations, with some individuals using fire extinguishers. Bgnes noted that bottles, flares, and firecrackers were thrown, endangering women and Levski Sofia's entourage. Several injured supporters were escorted out of the stadium by security personnel.

The club issued a statement condemning the incidents while highlighting the swift intervention of their security teams. Olympique de Marseille stated they are collaborating with authorities to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the breach of the away sector.

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Besiktas Police Clash and Match Suspension

Security tensions exploded during the 25th minute of Besiktas' match against Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Batumi, Georgia. The fixture was relocated due to security concerns between Turkish and Israeli clubs, and the atmosphere remained hostile from the outset.

Tension rose further when Besiktas refused to shake hands with their opponents. The situation deteriorated when fans unfurled a pro-Palestinian flag, leading Georgian police to deploy tear gas, pepper spray, and batons against the crowd.

One fan was carried away on a stretcher, prompting a temporary suspension of the match. Both teams and officials retreated to the dressing rooms while authorities managed the unrest. The game eventually resumed with Besiktas securing a 2-1 victory.

Besiktas condemned the actions of the local police, labeling the use of force as disproportionate. The club confirmed they contacted the UEFA delegate to facilitate safe entry for fans and are monitoring the situation through their Consulate General in Batumi.

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Sunderland Ticket Enforcement Failures

Lower-scale but still serious disruptions occurred at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland. Supporters of Jagiellonia Bialystok, who were banned by UEFA due to prior disturbances, infiltrated the venue.

Sunderland believed that approximately 20 banned fans secured tickets despite active monitoring and cancellation efforts. The club had attempted to block all purchases by or for Jagiellonia supporters across all stadium areas.

Police intervened to eject the banned fans after they engaged in brawls with home supporters and local law enforcement. The club reiterated that any attempt to circumvent the ban via third-party tickets would result in refusal of entry.

Sunderland emphasized their commitment to working with authorities to ensure the enforcement of UEFA rulings. The incident highlighted ongoing challenges in preventing banned supporters from accessing venues despite strict preventative measures.