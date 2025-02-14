EUR/USD Soars on Investor Optimism Despite Tariff Uncertainty

The EUR/USD currency pair rallied on Thursday, fueled by investor confidence and a weakening US dollar. While new tariff threats remain a concern, markets remain skeptical that they will materialize. US inflation data offered some relief, while European data provided no major surprises.

The EUR/USD currency pair surged by 0.7% on Thursday, driven by a renewed sense of investor confidence. New trade tariff threats , once again, proved to be vague and hypothetical, failing to spark significant market volatility. European economic data aligned with expectations, while US Producer Price Index (PPI) inflation figures showed a slight easing, alleviating some concerns about a resurgence in inflationary pressures.

The rally in EUR/USD was compounded by the weakening US dollar, particularly following the release of the less-than-feared US PPI figures. The Trump administration's continued uncertainty surrounding ongoing tariff threats has led investors to anticipate that a full-blown trade war is unlikely. While European economic data on Thursday fell short of providing any compelling trading opportunities, US PPI figures, while still above forecasts, provided some reassurance regarding inflation. Core PPI inflation for the year ending in January stood at 3.6% year-over-year, higher than the projected 3.3% but slightly below the revised 3.7% figure initially reported at 3.5%. With US Retail Sales slated as the only remaining major data release for the week, markets are anticipating another robust figure, with the monthly Retail Sales forecast to contract by a modest 0.1% compared to the previous 0.4%. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump unveiled a new strategy to bolster tax revenues amidst significant administrative tax cuts. The plan involves implementing reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose tariffs on American goods, with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick assigned to finalize the details. However, the timeline for these additional tariff threats remains unclear, and investors are treating them as improbable, mirroring Trump's previously proposed tariffs on day one, as well as tariffs targeting Canada, Mexico, and specific imports like automobiles, microchips, and pharmaceuticals. Overall, while there are numerous proposals for imposing strict import taxes on US consumers and businesses to penalize foreign entities and countries, there has been limited concrete progress, leading investors to speculate that this trend will persist. In the short term, EUR/USD experienced its third consecutive bullish day, reclaiming the 1.0400 level and surpassing the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.0425. While the current bullish momentum is encouraging, price action remains confined to the lower end of the recent high of 1.0525 reached in mid-January





