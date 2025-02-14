EUR/USD Rallies Amid Trade War Optimism and Fed Hawkishness

The EUR/USD exchange rate climbed to near two-week highs as concerns over US President Trump's trade war eased, and the Federal Reserve maintained its hawkish stance.

Concerns surrounding US President Donald Trump 's trade war subsided towards the end of the week. Federal Reserve President Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank's staunch stance against rate cuts. European Central Bank officials anticipate further reductions in interest rates in the coming months. The EUR/USD exchange rate flirted with the 1.0500 mark and displayed potential for further recovery. The EUR/USD pair experienced a gap lower for a consecutive second week, plummeting to 1.

0276 on Monday. However, it managed to reverse course mid-week, concluding it around 1.0500, near fresh two-week highs. \US President Trump's actions once again sent ripples through financial markets. The US Dollar (USD) fluctuated in response to market sentiment, surging amid risk-aversion as President Trump hinted at a new round of tariffs prior to market opening. The White House imposed a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports into the US on Tuesday, without any exceptions. Fear gripped the foreign exchange market, driving demand for the safe-haven Greenback. However, USD strength proved short-lived as lackluster US data and encouraging news propelled it lower across the FX market. The US reported that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose more than anticipated in January, fueling speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will maintain interest rates at current levels for an extended period. Inflation, as measured by the CPI, climbed by 3.0% in the year to January, while the core annual reading increased to 3.3%, surpassing the previous 3.2% and the expected 3.1% reading, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Additionally, market sentiment improved following discussions suggesting a potential agreement between Russia and Ukraine, facilitated by the US. On Thursday, President Trump announced his plan for retaliatory tariffs against all major trading partners that impose tariffs on the US and non-tariffs on goods imported from the US. He further stated that his government is considering countries that charge a Value Added Tax (VAT) on foreign goods as a form of tariff, potentially leading to reciprocal levies. Finally, he added that Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick will be working on a reciprocal plan and unveil the details in the future. \The absence of specific details, coupled with a delay in the implementation of new tariffs, kept financial markets in an optimistic mood, contributing to the EUR/USD's ascent to the aforementioned high. Furthermore, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell testified before Congress regarding monetary policy and reiterated that the central bank is in no rush to reduce interest rates anytime soon. “With our policy stance now significantly less restrictive than it had been and the economy remaining strong, we do not need to be in a hurry to adjust our policy stance,” Powell stated. He also noted that the US is in a “pretty good place” economically but acknowledged that policymakers desire further progress on inflation. Regarding inflation, he mentioned progress while emphasizing that it remains “somewhat elevated.” His hawkish stance was not unexpected, as Powell conveyed the same message following the Fed's January monetary policy meeting. Finally, on Friday, the US released January Retail Sales, which unexpectedly declined by 0.9% during the month, significantly worse than the anticipated -0.1% drop. December's figure, meanwhile, was revised upwards to 0.7% from the previous estimate of 0.4%. This negative headline added further pressure on the USD. Meanwhile, European economic data proved less encouraging. The February Sentix Investor Confidence index registered -12.7, improving from the -17.7 recorded in January. Industrial Production in the European Union (EU) contracted by 1.1% on a monthly basis in December, while Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was revised to -0.1% quarter-on-quarter from the previously estimated 0.0%. Germany confirmed the January Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) at 2.8% year-on-year, aligning with the initial estimate. European Central Bank (ECB) officials continued to express their usual cautious outlook. President Christine Lagarde stated on Monday that conditions for a recovery remain in place, but noted that there are risks on both the upside and downside to inflation. ECB policymaker and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau stated that US President Trump's trade policies are likely to have a negative impact on the economy. Policymaker Boris Vujčić indicated on Thursday that the market anticipates three further rate cuts this year and added that these expectations are not unreasonable. The Fed's hawkish path and the ECB's dovish stance clearly favor a EUR/USD rally towards fresh highs. The macroeconomic calendar will feature several noteworthy data releases in the coming days. A series of Fed speakers will be making public appearances on Monday, while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) will publish the Minutes of the January meeting on Wednesday. Friday will bring the Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) and S&P Global's preliminary estimates of the February Purchasing Managers' Indexes (PMIs) for major economies.





