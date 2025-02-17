EUR/USD Holds Steady Amid Speculation of Fed Rate Cut and Ukraine Ceasefire

Despite a generally positive market sentiment, the EUR/USD exchange rate remains relatively stable around 1.0490. A weaker-than-anticipated US retail sales report has fueled speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) might consider cutting interest rates later this year. However, the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine and the resumption of gas supplies could further propel the EUR/USD pair upwards. Limited liquidity is expected during Monday's trading session due to the closure of major US financial markets for Presidents' Day.

EUR/USD remains subdued despite a positive market mood. A weaker US retail sales report has fueled speculation that the Fed could cut interest rates later this year. The EUR/USD pair could further rise if a Ukraine ceasefire is reached and gas supplies resume. EUR/USD halts its four-day winning streak, hovering around 1.0490 during Asian trading hours.

Liquidity during the North American session may remain thin as all major US financial markets will be closed on Monday for the federal holiday, Presidents' Day. The EUR/USD pair gained ground recently due to delays in implementing US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, which are taking longer than analysts had anticipated. Additionally, disappointing US economic data has pressured the US Dollar (USD), providing further support for the EUR/USD pair. A weaker-than-expected US retail sales report has reignited speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may cut interest rates later this year, despite ongoing inflation concerns. Data from the US Census Bureau on Friday showed that US Retail Sales fell by 0.9% in January, following a revised 0.7% increase in December (previously reported as 0.4%). This decline was sharper than the market’s expectation of a 0.1% drop. Meanwhile, a JP Morgan note suggests that the EUR/USD pair could gain as much as 5% if a ceasefire in Ukraine is agreed upon and gas supplies resume. Reports indicate that Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to initiate negotiations to end the conflict. Sources cited by the BBC suggest that Trump administration officials are set to meet with their Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss a potential peace agreement





FXStreetNews / 🏆 14. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EUR/USD Federal Reserve Interest Rates Ukraine Ceasefire US Retail Sales Presidents' Day US Dollar Eurozone ECB Inflation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro holds above key technical level to begin the weekEUR/USD closed the previous week in positive territory and continued to stretch higher early Monday.

Read more »

EUR/USD Holds Gains Above 1.0300 as Bullish Momentum BuildsThe EUR/USD pair continues its upward trajectory, exceeding 1.0300 amidst a positive market sentiment. Investors await Donald Trump's inauguration speech, hoping for insights into his trade policy. Technical indicators suggest a potential for further gains.

Read more »

EUR/USD Holds Above 1.0400 Despite Trump's Tariff ThreatsEUR/USD remains firm above 1.0400 after a strong recovery on Tuesday, despite US President Donald Trump's announcement of lower-than-anticipated tariffs on China. The market is assessing Trump's explicit tariff plans, which include potential tariffs on the Eurozone. While Trump has threatened to raise tariffs to address trade imbalances, his approach appears less aggressive than anticipated, diminishing the US Dollar's safe-haven demand.

Read more »

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro retreats but holds above key support levelEUR/USD climbed to its highest level in over a month above 1.0450 in the early American session on Wednesday but struggled to preserve its bullish momentum.

Read more »

ECB Speaks Remain Dovish, EUR/USD Holds Bullish MomentumRecent statements from ECB officials continue to signal a measured approach to rate cuts, targeting a 2% rate by the end of 2025. Markets anticipate a 25 basis point cut at the upcoming meeting. EUR/USD trades around 1.0485, showing bullish momentum on the daily chart.

Read more »

EUR/USD holds gains above 1.0400 ahead of GDP Q4, ECB policy decisionEUR/USD inches higher after three consecutive losses, trading around 1.0420 during Asian hours on Thursday.

Read more »