EUR/USD Holds Above 1.0400 Despite US Market Closure

EUR/USD trades below 1.0500 on Monday as US markets remain closed for Presidents' Day. The outlook remains bullish, with a potential for a technical correction. The Euro strengthened against the US Dollar last week due to easing trade war concerns and weak US retail sales data. Market participants await the Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday and developments regarding US-EU trade talks.

EUR/USD trades below 1.0500 in the European session. Financial markets in the US will remain closed on Monday in observance of the Presidents' Day holiday, limiting the volatility in the second half of the day. The technical outlook remains bullish, with a potential for a technical correction in the near term. EUR/USD trades in a relatively tight channel below 1.0500 to begin the new week.

The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) helped EUR/USD post strong gains in the previous week. Easing fears over an aggressive trade policy by US President Donald Trump helped the market mood improve and weighed on the USD. Ahead of the weekend, the data from the US showed that Retail Sales in the US declined by 0.9% on a monthly basis in January, not allowing the USD to stage a rebound. The economic calendar will not feature any high-tier data releases in the first half of the week. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will publish the minutes of its January policy meeting. In the meantime, market participants will pay close attention to developments surrounding the Trump administration's trade policy with the EU. European Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will travel to Washington on Monday to meet with US counterparts to discuss US tariffs. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declines from the 80 mark it touched on Friday but holds above 60, suggesting that EUR/USD remains bullish after correcting from overbought levels. On the downside,1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as first support before 1.0400 (100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.0360 (200-period SMA). Looking north, first resistance could be spotted at 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement) ahead of1.0550 (static level) and 1.0600 (static level, beginning point of the downtrend)





