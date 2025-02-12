EUR/USD Edges Higher Amid Bullish Momentum and Pending Inflation Data

The EUR/USD currency pair is demonstrating a bullish trend, surpassing 1.0350 on Wednesday. Market participants are closely monitoring January's U.S. inflation data, which could influence the pair's direction. Technical indicators suggest a strengthening bullish sentiment for the near term.

EUR/USD trades in the positive territory above 1.0350 on Wednesday. January inflation data from the US will be watched closely by market participants. The near-term technical outlook points to a bullish tilt. EUR/USD gained traction in the second half of the day on Tuesday and rose more than 0.5%. The pair trades marginally higher on the day above 1.0350 in the European session on Wednesday and the technical outlook points to a buildup of bullish momentum.

The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.| Currency | USD | EUR | GBP | JPY | CAD | AUD | NZD | CHF ||---|---|---|---|---|---|---|---|---|| USD | -0.39% | -0.36% | 1.44% | 0.12% | -0.08% | 0.36% | 0.24% | -0.24% || EUR | 0.39% | 0.10% | 1.97% | 0.62% | 0.30% | 0.84% | 0.70% | 0.70% || GBP | 0.36% | -0.10% | 1.70% | 0.49% | 0.20% | 0.74% | 0.60% | -0.60% || JPY | -1.44% | -1.97% | -1.70% | -1.35% | -1.44% | -1.07% | -1.17% | -1.17% || CAD | -0.12% | -0.62% | -0.49% | 1.35% | -0.17% | 0.21% | 0.08% | 0.08% || AUD | 0.08% | -0.30% | -0.20% | 1.44% | 0.17% | 0.54% | 0.38% | -0.38% || NZD | -0.36% | -0.84% | -0.74% | 1.07% | -0.21% | -0.54% | -0.13% | -0.13% || CHF | -0.24% | -0.70% | -0.60% | 1.17% | -0.08% | -0.38% | 0.13% | 0.13% |The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).In the absence of high-impact data releases, the modest improvement seen in market mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand on Tuesday, helping EUR/USD push higher. Meanwhile, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell refrained from providing any fresh hints regarding the policy outlook. While testifying on the semi-annual Monetary Policy Report before the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday, Powell reiterated that they do not need to be in a hurry to adjust the monetary policy. The US is economy strong overall; inflation is closer to 2% goal but still somewhat elevated, he added.Later in the day, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics will publish the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January. Markets expect the core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, to rise 0.3% on a monthly basis. A print above the market consensus could weigh on risk mood and boost the USD with the immediate reaction, forcing EUR/USD to reverse its direction. On the other hand, a softer-than-forecast monthly core inflation reading could allow the pair to build on Tuesday's gains. Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on Wednesday but he is likely to read the same exact statement from the first day of his testimony.EUR/USD Technical Analysis The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator rose to 60 and EUR/USD closed the last three 4-hour candles above the 200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), reflecting an increasing buyer interest. EUR/USD could face stiff resistance at 1.0390-1.0400 (100-period SMA, Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) ahead of 1.0440 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.0500-1.0510 (round level, Fibonacci 78.6% retracement). On the downside, first support area could be spotted at 1.0290-1.0300 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend, round level) before 1.0250 (static level) and 1.0200 (round level, static level)





