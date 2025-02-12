EUR/USD Edges Higher Ahead of US CPI Data, Fed Policy Outlook in Focus

The EUR/USD currency pair strengthened on Wednesday ahead of the crucial US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release, with investors anticipating clues on the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future monetary policy decisions. The anticipated CPI figures, scheduled for publication at 13:30 GMT, are expected to shed light on inflationary pressures and influence market speculation regarding rate adjustments. The report's findings could impact the Fed's stance on interest rates, with signs of easing inflation potentially paving the way for rate cuts, while persistent inflation might necessitate a more conservative approach.

EUR/USD climbed higher towards 1.0380 in Wednesday's European session, fueled by anticipations surrounding the release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for January. This data, scheduled for publication at 13:30 GMT, is anticipated to significantly influence market speculation regarding the Federal Reserve 's (Fed) monetary policy trajectory. Analysts predict that the annual core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, likely slowed to 3.

1%, down from December's 3.2% increase. Headline CPI inflation is estimated to have remained stable at 2.9%, while both headline and core CPI are projected to have risen by 0.3% on a monthly basis. These figures will provide crucial insights into the persistence of inflationary pressures and potentially guide the Fed's decisions on interest rate adjustments. Signs of easing inflationary pressures could bolster market expectations for the Fed to maintain its current interest rate range of 4.25-4.50% for an extended period. Conversely, persistent inflation could indicate a need for the Fed to keep interest rates higher for longer to effectively combat price increases. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is highly likely to hold interest rates steady in the March and May policy meetings. However, there is a 50% probability of a rate cut in the June meeting. Adding to the economic landscape, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, during his two-day testimony at Capitol Hill, reiterated the central bank's cautious approach to rate cuts, emphasizing the strength of the overall economy and the need to ensure sustained progress on inflation. He stated that prematurely reducing policy restraint could jeopardize the fight against inflation. Investors will also be closely monitoring the US Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Retail Sales data for January, scheduled for release on Thursday and Friday, respectively. These indicators will provide further insights into the state of the US economy and potentially influence market sentiment





