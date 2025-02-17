EUR/GBP Dips as ECB Officials See Room for More Rate Cuts, While UK Economic Data Strengthens

The Euro weakened against the British Pound on Monday as several ECB officials indicated their comfort with potential further rate cuts in 2025. Despite this, the Euro may find support if a ceasefire in Ukraine is achieved and gas supplies resume. Meanwhile, the GBP benefits from strong UK economic data released last week.

EUR/GBP experienced a decline on Monday as several officials within the European Central Bank (ECB) expressed confidence in the possibility of three more rate cuts before the end of 2025, following a 25 basis point reduction to 2.75% last month. This sentiment contributed to downward pressure on the Euro. However, analysts suggest that the Euro's depreciation might be limited. A potential ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict and the resumption of gas supplies could provide support to the Euro.

Recent reports indicate that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed to initiate negotiations to end the ongoing conflict, with talks scheduled between Trump administration officials and their Russian counterparts in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday to discuss a potential peace agreement. Adding to the complexity, the EUR/GBP pair faces challenges stemming from robust UK economic data released on Thursday. The UK economy recorded a 1.4% year-on-year growth in Q4 2024, accelerating from a revised 1.0% in the previous quarter and surpassing market expectations of 1.1%. This marks the fastest GDP growth since Q4 2022. For the full year 2024, the British economy expanded by 0.9%, up from 0.4% in 2023, fueled by a 1.3% increase in the services sector, compared to a 0.4% growth the previous year. Traders are closely monitoring upcoming UK labor market and Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data, slated for release on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. These economic indicators will play a crucial role in shaping market speculation regarding the possibility of another interest rate reduction by the Bank of England (BoE) at its March meeting. The BoE recently lowered its key borrowing rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.5% on February 6.





