Euphoria Season 3: New Cast Revealed, Production Officially Underway

HBO's hit teen drama Euphoria returns for its highly anticipated third season with a fresh batch of cast members and a renewed commitment to filming in Los Angeles.

HBO 's hit teen drama Euphoria is officially back in production for its highly anticipated third season. Joining the existing cast, which includes Alexa Demie as Maddy, Maude Apatow as Lexi, Dominic Fike as Elliot, Eric Dane as Cal, Colman Domingo as Ali, Martha Kelly as Laurie, and Chloe Cherry as Faye, are several new faces: Kadeem Hardison (K.C.

Undercover), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Suicide Squad), Toby Wallace (Babyteeth), Priscilla Delgado (Julieta), James Landry Hébert (1883), and Anna Van Patten (Gossip Girl). Hardison expressed his excitement about returning to the show, particularly working alongside Zendaya again after their time on K.C. Undercover. He also noted the show's commitment to filming in Los Angeles despite recent challenges, sending a message of support to the community.The new season will see some familiar faces departing the series, including Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, and Austin Abrams. While plot details remain under wraps, fans can expect a significant time jump. Production on Season 3 was initially planned for this year, targeting a 2025 return, but faced several setbacks due to last year's strikes and reported creative differences between the team and the network. Created and written by Sam Levinson, who also executive produces alongside Zendaya and Drake, Euphoria delves into the complex lives of high school students navigating drugs, sex, identity, trauma, social media, love, and friendship





comingsoonnet / 🏆 578. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

EUTOPIA HBO SEASON 3 CAST PRODUCTION ZENDAYA SAM LEVINSON

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Euphoria’: Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison Among New Cast for Season 3Grammy winner Rosalia, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace and others are also set for the HBO series.

Read more »

Euphoria Season 3: Release Date, Cast, and What to ExpectGet the latest updates on Euphoria season 3, including the release date, returning cast members, and potential plot developments.

Read more »

Euphoria Season 3 Officially Confirmed Amidst Allegations and Cast ChangesHBO confirms the start of production for 'Euphoria' Season 3, but the news comes amidst allegations of a toxic work environment and the departure of key cast members.

Read more »

Euphoria Season 3 Cast Update Confirms 3 More Character ExitsWhile production may be ramping up on Euphoria, three more stars have confirmed their departure from the HBO teen drama.

Read more »

Rosalía Joins Season 3 Cast of ‘Euphoria’: ‘I Couldn’t Be Happier’Rosalia is joining 'Euphoria' season 3. Get the details.

Read more »

Euphoria Season 3 Cast Adds Dominic Fike, Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, & MoreThe Euphoria Season 3 cast has enlisted Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, and more to join Zendaya in HBO's hit coming-of-age drama.

Read more »