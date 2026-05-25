Euphoria Season 3 Kills Off Controversial Character and Triggers Strong Reactions

The recent episode of Euphoria Season 3 has raised the stakes as Naz arrives at Cassie's house to demand payment for the money that Nate borrowed from him. Unfortunately, things don't go smoothly, and by the end of the episode, Nate meets a gruesome demise. The shocking death of one of Euphoria's most controversial characters triggered a lot of strong reactions as both fans and viewers expressed their opinions.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Euphoria season 3 kills off a controversial character.

The most recent episode of Euphoria season 3 raises the stakes. As tensions escalate over money and drugs, Naz (Jack Topalian) arrives at Cassie's (Sydney Sweeney) house, demanding payment for the money that Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) borrowed from him. Unfortunately, things don't go smoothly, and by the end of the episode, Nate meets a gruesome demise.

The shocking death of one of Euphoria's most controversial characters triggered a lot of strong reactions as many viewers took to social media to voice their opinions. While opinions varied across the board, most fans weren't too upset about Nate's death. Most were shocked, and a large number of people were celebrating the downfall of one of Euphoria's biggest antagonists.

However, despite all the people who celebrated the downfall of Nate, there were also several people who were genuinely upset by it





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Euphoria Season 3 Naz Cassie Nate Jacob Elordi Naz' Vengeance Financial Dispute Drugs Character Death Viewer Reactions

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