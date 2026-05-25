Euphoria Season 3 Kills Off a Character in the Most Brutal Way

Euphoria Season 3, the acclaimed HBO Max series, has announced the brutal death of one of its main characters, Nate, in the most infamous scene of the series. The death is a calculated artistic choice that seeks to satisfy the audience and keep them on the edge of their seats.

recently revealed that the driving force behind his fate was extreme discomfort. He was arguably the most hated character among Euphoria fans. Nate had long been seen as someone who got what he deserved, and Levinson wanted to deliver exactly that with a fittingly cruel ending.

"There’s this kind of funny thing where I know what the audience wants in terms of justice or karma and with that in mind, I always think, ‘Well, how can I give it to them? ’," he told in an interview with.

"How can I give them what they want, but make it so horrific and anxiety-inducing that by the time it happens, the audience isn’t so sure they wanted it? ", he clarified





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Nate Euphoria Battling Death Cruel

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