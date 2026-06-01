Euphoria Season 3 Finale: Rue Bennett's Tragic Death and Aftermath

The Season 3 finale of Euphoria delivers a devastating conclusion as Rue succumbs to overdose. Ali confronts her dealer and other characters find closure or new paths.

The Season 3 finale of Euphoria , titled In God We Trust, delivers a devastating conclusion as the show's central character, Rue Bennett played by Zendaya, meets a tragic end.

The episode, now streaming on HBO Max, opens with Ali, portrayed by Colman Domingo, discovering Rue's lifeless body. Nearby, fentanyl-laced pills are found, suggesting an overdose. This moment comes after Rue narrowly escaped from Laurie's compound following Faye's betrayal in the previous episode. Marshawn Lynch's character, G, kills Rue's assailant and drives her away.

Subsequently, Alamo praises Rue as employee of the year and gives her percocet for her physical injuries, warning her it is not for the mental pain. Rue then enters a manic state upon learning that Fezco has broken out of prison. She rushes to her home and sees her estranged mother Leslie reaching out, but the moment tragically reveals itself as the vision of a dying woman.

The narrative then shifts to Ali, who tells a group meeting that he picked up a drink while mourning Rue. He admits the program no longer serves him and decides to leave, stating he will find another way to be of better service. Ali later confronts Alamo at his club, carrying a sawed-off shotgun. Alamo uses Maddy as a human shield and sets terms for a duel.

He breaks his own rules and draws early, but his gun is unloaded. Ali shoots him dead, and the club's dancers slowly file out. Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, makes peace with Nates death but avoids sharing details with her sister Lexi, saying she does not like to think about it. She plans to convert Nates mansion into a hype house for OnlyFans models.

Jules, portrayed by Hunter Schafer, paints a portrait of Rue in a brief sequence. The episode closes with Ali visiting a farmhouse Rue had encountered earlier in the season. He tells the family that his daughter stayed there a while back. Rue appears briefly, smiling, and says in voiceover, May God bless us all.

This finale explores how a single major loss sends shockwaves through every relationship in the series, leaving characters to grapple with grief, guilt, and the search for redemption. The episode serves as a poignant and brutal end to Rues journey, highlighting the devastating impact of addiction and the fragile nature of life. While the story concludes for some characters, it opens new possibilities for others, such as Cassies entrepreneurial venture and Alis path toward a different kind of service.

The episode has sparked widespread discussion among fans and critics alike, with many praising the performances and the unflinching portrayal of loss. Euphoria continues to push boundaries, delivering a season finale that will be remembered for its emotional weight and harrowing twists





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