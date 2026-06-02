Euphoria Season 3 Finale Leaves Fans Reeling After Rue's Death

The season 3 finale of Euphoria has sparked a range of reactions from fans after the death of main character Rue. The episode's twist reveals that Rue was actually dead from an overdose throughout the entire season, and the show's portrayal of her death has sparked debate and discussion.

The season 3 finale of the popular HBO series Euphoria has left fans reeling after the death of main character Rue, played by Zendaya . The episode's twist reveals that Rue was actually dead from an overdose throughout the entire season, having been given a fentanyl-laced Percocet by her boss and drug trafficker Alamo.

The show's portrayal of Rue's death has sparked a range of reactions from fans, with some expressing sadness and anger at the character's fate. Others have praised the show's ability to tackle tough topics and provide a realistic portrayal of addiction. The finale also shifts focus to Rue's high school friends, who are struggling to come to terms with her death.

Meanwhile, Ali, Rue's mentor, seeks revenge against Alamo for his role in Rue's death. The episode ends on a hopeful note, with Ali finding peace and a sense of closure after a vision of Rue appears to him. The finale's twist and themes have left fans talking, with many taking to social media to share their reactions and thoughts on the episode





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