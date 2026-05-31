The third season of HBO's Euphoria will come to an end tonight with a major twist. The show promises major moments as HBO's wild and buzzworthy season reaches its end. Rue may have found God, but one last run could wreck her redemption and send the Euphoria finale into chaos.

Expect a whole lot of questions to get answered during tonight's season finale of HBO 's Euphoria , S03E08: In God We Trust. The show promises major moments as HBO 's wild and buzzworthy season reaches its end.

Rue may have found God, but one last run could wreck her redemption and send the Euphoria finale into chaos. Cassie and Maddy are shattered after Nate's shocking death, with Alamo's help leaving debts and power dangerously shifted. The third season of HBO wraps up its run tonight with an extended season finale. Rue found God, but still wants to pull one last run.

Things are even worse for Cassie and Maddy. Along with each of them losing their jobs, they have to lean on Alamo to help Cassie escape from Naz, which he does in a very permanent way. But the shocker is that Nate had been killed by a rattlesnake while buried. This leaves a broken Cassie, Maddy indebted to Alamo, and Maddy now in control of Cassie's career.

We have a feeling we know where that might be headed. A group of childhood friends wrestles with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil. The season finale will also feature a behind-the-scenes look at last week's episode. The trailer and image gallery for tonight's season finale are available now.

The third season of HBO's Euphoria has been a wild ride, with social media buzzing over the past few weeks. The show's third season will come to an end tonight with a major twist. The finale will feature a behind-the-scenes look at last week's episode, as well as a trailer and image gallery. The show's third season has been a wild ride, with a major twist at the end.

The finale will feature a behind-the-scenes look at last week's episode, as well as a trailer and image gallery. The third season of HBO's Euphoria will come to an end tonight with a major twist. Roman Reigns would go on to retain his World Heavyweight Championship title during WWE Clash in Italy, but it was Jacob Fatu who impressed. During WWE Clash in Italy, Sol Ruca defeated Becky Lynch to become the new WWE Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Here are the highlights from WWE Clash in Italy. Brock Lesnar defeated Oba Femi with what felt like 1,287 F-5s for the least surprising result of the night. Rhea Ripley would retain the WWE Women's Championship against Jade Cargill during WWE Clash in Italy - with some help from Charlotte Flair. Cody Rhodes retained the Undisputed WWE Championship during WWE Clash in Italy, but Gunther's crying foul - and he might be right





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Euphoria HBO Season 3 Finale Rue God Cassie Maddy Nate Alamo WWE Clash In Italy Roman Reigns Jacob Fatu Sol Ruca Becky Lynch Brock Lesnar Oba Femi Rhea Ripley Jade Cargill Charlotte Flair Cody Rhodes Gunther

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