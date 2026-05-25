Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Recap: Nate's Tragic Fate, Rue's Dangerous Game, and Alamo's Showdown

In the latest episode of Euphoria, Season 3, Episode 7, Nate Jacobs' shocking death, Rue's perilous journey between rival cartels, and Alamo's tense confrontation with law enforcement are the main storylines. The preview for Episode 8 hints at a dramatic turn of events.

The preview follows the shocking events of Episode 7 , which killed off Nate Jacobs . The teaser features Alamo Brown telling an unknown character, 'You and me, we was meant to be.

' It also shows police sirens and an officer announcing, 'You are surrounded. ' Episode 7 delivered one of the season's most dramatic turns for the series. Loan sharks buried Nate in a shallow grave over a $1 million debt. Subsequently, they also kidnapped Cassie and gave her three days to secure his freedom.

In response, Cassie enlisted Maddy's help, who then turned to Alamo for backup. Eventually, Alamo arrived at the drop site and shot one of the loan sharks dead.

However, a rattlesnake had already bitten Nate through a small vent in his grave. As a result, Cassie and Maddy arrived to find Nate's body, making the rescue attempt pointless.

Meanwhile, Rue continues navigating a dangerous game between two rival cartels. She attempted to convince Laurie that Alamo distrusts her loyalty. The cartel tested Rue by slicing her palm open with a knife. Rue then tried to rob the cartel overnight with Faye's help.

However, Faye discovered the safe contained only IDs and no money. She then turned on Rue and screamed to alert everyone in the house. The teaser also hints at Ali Muhammad's growing concern for Rue's safety. Ali tells Rue in the preview, 'How do so many people get to be so evil?

' Rue had previously told Ali she heard the voice of God after seeing a burning bush. The Episode 8 preview suggests a tense confrontation between Alamo and law enforcement





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Euphoria Season 3 Episode 7 Nate Jacobs Rue Cartels Alamo Law Enforcement Tragedy Danger Drama Showdown

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