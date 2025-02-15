Euphoria Season 3 Adds Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, and Karan Kendrick

HBO's Euphoria is back with a star-studded season 3, featuring new additions like Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, and Karan Kendrick. While some familiar faces are departing, most of the main cast is returning. The show will also feature a time jump, taking the story into the college years.

HBO 's hit series Euphoria is set to return with its highly anticipated third season, and the show is pulling out all the stops to make it even bigger and better. The network announced a slew of exciting new additions to the cast, including Grammy award-winning musician Rosalia , Super Bowl Champion Marshawn Lynch , and A Different World star Karan Kendrick . While the additions are causing a stir, some familiar faces won't be gracing our screens in the upcoming season.

Four actors from season 2, Austin Abrams, Nika King, Algee Smith, and Storm Reid, are not currently listed among the returning cast members. Although Storm Reid had previously confirmed that her character Gia would not be featured in future episodes, the departures of the other three actors have left fans wondering about the reasons behind their exits. The good news is that a majority of the beloved Euphoria cast will be reprising their roles in season 3. Fans can expect to see Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, Alexa Demie, Eric Dane, Maude Apatow, Colman Domingo, Martha Kelly, and Chloe Cherry back on screen. Joining these familiar faces are Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Toby Wallace, Anna Van Patten, Priscilla Delgado, and James Landry Hébert. With a cast this impressive, season 3 promises to be a whirlwind of drama, intrigue, and captivating performances. The series has been shrouded in mystery since season 2 premiered in 2022, but production is finally gearing up. Although a release date remains unconfirmed, it is speculated that the new season will arrive in late 2025 at the earliest, possibly pushing further into 2026. One key change for season 3 is the shift in the timeline, moving the characters several years forward and taking them out of high school and into the college years. This change in setting will undoubtedly bring new challenges and opportunities for the characters, adding another layer of complexity to the already captivating narrative. Euphoria's continued popularity and success are a testament to its compelling storylines, complex characters, and stellar performances. The anticipation for season 3 is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting to see how the characters evolve and what new adventures await them.





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Euphoria HBO Season 3 Rosalia Marshawn Lynch Karan Kendrick Zendaya Sydney Sweeney Jacob Elordi College Drama

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

'Euphoria' Season 3 adds Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch and Kadeem HardisonRosalía, Marshawn Lynch and Kadeem Hardison are joining 'Euphoria' for its anticipated third season.

Read more »

Euphoria Season 3 Cast Adds Dominic Fike, Rosalia, Marshawn Lynch, & MoreThe Euphoria Season 3 cast has enlisted Rosalía, Marshawn Lynch, and more to join Zendaya in HBO's hit coming-of-age drama.

Read more »

‘Euphoria’: Marshawn Lynch, Kadeem Hardison Among New Cast for Season 3Grammy winner Rosalia, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Toby Wallace and others are also set for the HBO series.

Read more »

Marshawn Lynch Carves Out A Hilarious Path In Hollywood With 'Love Hurts'Former NFL star Marshawn Lynch proves his comedic talent shines even brighter than his football skills in the action-packed 'Love Hurts'. As the lovable killer King, Lynch steals the show with his witty one-liners and infectious energy, leaving audiences wanting more.

Read more »

This Week in Seattle Seahawks History: Marshawn Lynch is ‘here so I won’t get fined’Are you ready for a weekly blast from the Seahawks teams of the past?

Read more »

Marshawn Lynch Surprises Pete Carroll at Raiders Press ConferenceFormer Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch made a surprise appearance at Pete Carroll's introductory press conference as the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Read more »