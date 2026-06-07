Euphoria's Controversial Third Season Drives Record Viewership Amid Rising Competition on HBO Max

Despite intense controversy surrounding its creator, Euphoria's third season achieves record-breaking viewership, averaging 25 million per episode-a 17% increase from Season 2-while Richard Gadd's Half Man emerges as a surprising challenger on HBO Max's global charts.

Euphoria 's return for its third season has sparked widespread controversy, primarily directed at creator Sam Levinson , yet this has not dampened its viewership. The season premiere attracted 8.5 million viewers within three days, while the finale drew 8.7 million, with episodes averaging around 25 million viewers.

This represents a 17% increase from Season 2's average, underscoring the show's evolution into a cultural phenomenon despite-or perhaps because of-the debates surrounding it. Since its April debut, Euphoria has consistently topped streaming charts globally on HBO Max.

However, it faces competition from unexpected quarters. At present, the second-most-watched show on HBO Max worldwide is Half Man, Richard Gadd's follow-up to Baby Reindeer, surpassing other popular titles such as Rick and Morty, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, and the acclaimed series Hacks. This comparative success highlights shifting audience preferences and the diverse appeal of contemporary streaming content





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Euphoria HBO Max Streaming Viewership Sam Levinson Controversy Half Man Richard Gadd Baby Reindeer

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