Euphoria's Controversial Final Season Will Only Add To Its Legacy

A detailed analysis of how HBO's "Euphoria" and its divisive third season are poised to cement the show's lasting impact on television, drawing parallels to the legacy of "Game of Thrones" and highlighting the series' iconic cast performances.

Seven years ago, HBO 's Game of Thrones aired one of the most reviled TV series finale s of all time, leading many to question how it would impact the legacy of the fantasy series that changed television.

Fortunately, though Game of Thrones' weak ending will forever be part of its lore, it didn't diminish the overall impact of the series, with HBO continuing to air spinoffs set in the universe created by George R.R. Martin. If anything, Game of Thrones set an HBO precedent that the recently wrapped Euphoria will very likely live up to. Created by Sam Levinson, Euphoria was controversial throughout its entire run, though its third and final season faced the strongest backlash.

The show's first two installments were a lurid, glittery, incredibly graphic look at the sex lives and mental health issues of suburban teenagers, while season 3 took a sharp left pivot, turning the show into a gritty Western crime thriller and leaving audiences' jaws still agog at Euphoria's wild series finale. However, even Euphoria's staunchest detractors - whether of season 3 or the series as a whole - cannot deny that Euphoria has one of the best casts of any HBO show in recent memory.

The show was many viewers' first introduction to future A-listers Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, while it also allowed former Disney Channel star Zendaya to reinvent her image. The Rue Bennett actress won the Emmy both times for Euphoria's first two seasons, with Zendaya set to make Emmys history if she wins for season 3 - which would make her the first lead actress to win the award for every season of her show.

While Euphoria may be gratuitous, Zendaya and the rest of the cast's bold and committed performances give the series a timeless quality that will only endure as it ages. From Hollywood strikes to Angus Cloud's tragic death, numerous factors contributed to Euphoria season 3's lengthy delay. So, when the season finally made it to the air four years after the season 2 finale, hopes were high, as audiences missed their favorite dysfunctional teen characters.

Unfortunately, this just made the season 3 time jump and genre pivot land with an even harder thud. Now that the show is done, however, viewers coming to Euphoria for the first time will likely be well aware of its rocky history, including the critically maligned season 3.

Rather than wait for almost half a decade, it's possible to go right from the Euphoria season 2 ending to the Hunter S. Thompson-esque fever dream that is the series's final season in the same day, with eyes wide open. Mileage will vary, but those who choose to lean into season 3's unhinged absurdity will be rewarded, again, thanks to Euphoria's talented cast.

Though some fan-favorites like Jules are unforgivably sidelined, the final installment features some of the stars' wildest performances yet, from Sydney Sweeney's R-rated season 3 scenes to Jacob Elordi's dramatic turns, both for his character, Nate Jacobs, and the actor himself. For all of its swings and departures, Euphoria season 3 also offers more of the same excellence we've come to expect from Zendaya and Colman Domingo, who plays Rue's dedicated sponsor, Ali.

Huge, controversial twists happen for both of their characters, but their performances as two very different recovering addicts seeking redemption in very different ways result in some of the most effective, memorable scenes of the entire show.

"They don't make 'em like this anymore" may be an overused phrase, but when it comes to Euphoria's cast, it's guaranteed to be applicable





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Euphoria HBO Sam Levinson Zendaya Sydney Sweeney Jacob Elordi Series Finale Season 3 Game Of Thrones Television Legacy Cast Emmy Controversy Drama Crime Thriller

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