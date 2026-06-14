Euphoria's Colman Domingo on Final Season: 'I Wish It All Just Came Out at Once'

Colman Domingo, who played Rue's sponsor Ali in Euphoria, recently sat down with Sarah Pidgeon for the Variety Actors on Actors collaboration. In their conversation, Domingo opened up about one thing he would have wanted to change about the final season of Euphoria. According to Domingo, the wait between episodes may have kept some viewers from seeing the entire story arc. He believes that if people started judging the season by the first two episodes, it's kind of false because it's all a setup for the whole arc. Domingo also mentioned that the series' least acclaimed season, with a 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, was the final season. The first two seasons also released on a weekly basis, but there was a four-year gap between seasons and time jump for the characters that could have contributed to a disrupted flow for viewers.

The acclaimed HBO drama Euphoria wrapped up after three seasons on May 31. Launching in 2019 and created by Sam Levinson , Euphoria followed the chaotic and traumatic lives of a group of high school students.

The series tackled difficult topics around addiction as the main character Rue, played by Zendaya, battled with drugs, rehab, and the effect both can have on someone's friends, family, and relationships. Colman Domingo, who played Rue's sponsor Ali in 11 episodes across all three seasons of the show, recently sat down with Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette actress Sarah Pidgeon for the Variety Actors on Actors collaboration.

In their conversation, Domingo opened up about one thing he would have wanted to change about the final season of Euphoria. Levinson has already confirmed Euphoria ended with season 3, especially since Rue dies in the series finale. For Domingo, the wait between episodes may have kept some viewers from seeing the entire story arc.

"If people started judging the season by the first two episodes, it’s kind of false because it’s all a setup for the whole arc," Domingo told Pidgeon. "I actually wish it all just came out at once so people can see that. " Throughout its television run, Euphoria aired during the HBO Sunday night block, where shows like Game of Thrones, Succession, Big Little Lies, The Righteous Gemstones and others found immense success.

The final season of Euphoria was by far the series' least acclaimed, earning a 44% — over 30 points lower than the first two seasons — on Rotten Tomatoes. The first two seasons also released on a weekly basis, but there was a four-year gap between seasons and time jump for the characters that could have contributed to a disrupted flow for viewers.

Domingo earned the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards for his portrayal of Ali, joining Zendaya, who won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in both 2020 and 2022. Despite this season's lower ratings, Zendaya may have set herself up for another nomination — if not win — for her performance this season.

Euphoria also helped catapult several actors into more household names, with now-massive stars Jacob Elordi, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer having major roles. Subscribe to our newsletter for Euphoria insight Want deeper context on Euphoria's finale, Colman Domingo's take, and what it means for the cast? Subscribe to our newsletter for focused coverage and analysis of Euphoria and other TV and entertainment stories you care about.

Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime. It has been a busy year for Domingo, who starred in Michael as Joe Jackson, made his directorial debut in the second season of the Netflix series The Four Seasons, and is one of the main characters in Steven Spielberg's latest movie, Disclosure Day.

The year prior, he played host Bobby T in The Running Man, voiced the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good and Norman Osborn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and played Danny in The Four Seasons season 1. All episodes of Euphoria are available to stream on HBO Max. 30 8.1/10 7/10 Euphoria 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star Like Follow Followed TV-MA Drama Crime Thriller Release Date 2019 - 2026-00-00 Network HBO Showrunner Sam Levinson Directors Jennifer Morrison, Augustine Frizzell Cast See All Creator Sam Levinson Powered by Expand Collapse





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