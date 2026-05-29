‘Euphoria’ killed off Nate — who else might die in the big finale?

Ahead of the show’s finale, it’s time to take a look at who might bite the dust next.

. Nate got buried alive, only for a rattlesnake to work its way down a pipe into his underground prison and bite him. He could return, if “ Euphoria ” suddenly turns into a horror show with zombies.

Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie is likely to live. Before he died, Nate was in debt to gangsters for upwards of a million dollars. Cassie and her former best friend turned boss, Maddy , got involved with the kingpin Alamo in an effort to get the money together. Even though the gangster Nate was indebted to is dead, Cassie — and Maddy — are now in Alamo’s palm.

Still, Cassie started Season 1 as a side character. By Season 3, “Euphoria” is practically “The Cassie Show. ” It’s highly unlikely that she’ll die. She seems to be series creator Sam Levinson’s favorite — and that gives her plot armor.

Zendaya’s Rue is stuck between a rock and a hard place. She’s forced to work undercover for the Drug Enforcement Administration so they don’t throw her in jail. She’s also caught between drug dealer Laurie and her gang of Nazis on one side and the volatile pimp, Alamo, and his crew on the other. Last episode, Maddy spilled the beans to Alamo that Rue is working for the DEA.

Rue’s mentor and sponsor, Ali also revealed he has a book of names listing every other addict he’s tried to help, and ultimately lost. That seems like foreshadowing. Rue’s name could be added to his book of the dead. She may die, but the odds are that she’ll survive — she just may have to go into hiding.

Maddy Similar to Cassie, Maddy is in trouble. She struck a deal with the devil, and now Alamo has her under his thumb. But Alamo is the season’s villain — so if he dies, then Maddy may make it out. Hunter Schafer’s Jules doesn’t have enough of a plot this season to die.

Hunter Schafer has barely been in this season. The show would have to give Jules a plot in order to kill her. HBO MaxAs Lexi herself has pointed out, she’s the only “normal” character who has a job that doesn’t involve sex work or crime: working for a TV show. Odds are she’ll live, since she’s not involved in the dangerous part of the plot.

However, that’s also why it would be the height of cruel irony if she got caught up in her sister Cassie’s shenanigans and became a victim of circumstance. Chances are, though, she’ll survive. Chloe Cherry’s Faye is literally in bed with drug-dealing Nazis, and that won’t end well. Rue’s former friend Faye is literally in bed with drug-dealing Nazis.

They’re all about to go to war with Alamo and his crew. Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s Alamo is the season’s villain, and he’ll die. As the season’s big bad, Alamo’s likely to go out in a blaze of glory — or a hail of bullets. Martha Kelly’s Laurie is toast.

The laconic drug dealer and her crew of Nazis are no match for Alamo. In the upcoming conflict between the two crews, Laurie will be crushed. Dyan is an actor who stars in “LA Nights,” the TV show that Lexi is working on. As a newcomer, he’s the most likely to die.

On top of that, he helped himself to a glass of water in her kitchen after he hadPreviously, Cassie had been sent Nate’s severed finger, and she tossed it into her ice bin. Dylan scooped ice into his glass of water, somehow didn’t notice the finger in it, and proceeded to drink the water. That can’t be good for his health, right? We’re betting Dylan keels over from some kind of parasite or plague from drinking Nate’s finger-water.

"Euphoria" launched Zendaya, Jacob Elordi and Sydney Sweeney into their current levels of stardom. Elordi's Nate died in the penultimate episode of Season 3 in a brutal way: a rattlesnake bite after getting buried alive. With Nate dead, Page Six is predicting who else will get killed in the finale, airing Sunday. Zendaya's Rue is likely to live, but she's in a tough situation.

HBO MAXMaude Apatow's Lexi is likely to live as the show's only"normal" characters. Chloe Cherry's Faye is literally in bed with drug-dealing Nazis, and that won't end well. HBO MAXHomer Gere's Dylan will die because he drank Nate's finger water.





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