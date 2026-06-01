Euphoria Finale Kills Off Zendaya's Rue in Shocking Drug Overdose

The series finale of Euphoria aired Sunday, featuring Rue Bennett's death from fentanyl-laced pills and a chaotic heist, ending the acclaimed drama after three seasons.

The final episode of Euphoria , titled In God We Trust, aired on Sunday and delivered a shocking conclusion to the award-winning drama. After seven years and only three seasons since its premiere on HBO in summer 2019, the series ended with a chaotic and violent finale that left fans reeling.

Creator Sam Levinson faced intense criticism for the controversial storylines in the third season, particularly involving Cassie Howard (Sydney Sweeney) engaging in fetish work on OnlyFans and Rue Bennett (Zendaya) acting as a drug mule by swallowing bags of fentanyl. The finale saw Rue die from a drug overdose after being poisoned with fentanyl-laced pills by her drug dealer boss, Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), for cooperating with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

Meanwhile, Cassie unravelled after her husband Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) was killed off in a gruesome sequence during a botched attempt to collect a debt in the previous episode. The episode kicked off with a chaotic heist as Rue broke out of a compound belonging to her former drug boss Laurie (Martha Kelly). In the previous episode, she had been sent there to retrieve items stolen from her current boss's safe.

She escaped while Laurie's associate, white supremacist drug dealer Wayne (Toby Wallace), and his girlfriend Faye Valentine (Chloe Cherry) were supposed to be watching her. After slicing Wayne's leg and punching Faye in the face, Rue fled with the bag previously stolen from her boss, narrowly escaping as a pursuing Wayne opened fire.

The getaway took a bizarre turn when one of Wayne's henchmen temporarily snatched Rue by lassoing and dragging her behind a horse, only for him to be killed by a sniper bullet from one of Rue's friends, allowing her to escape. Rue, who had been working for the DEA, brought the bag to her boss Alamo Brown, a strip club magnate. He told her, You was right all along. You and me, we was meant to be.

The bag contained no money, only IDs, implying that Alamo is a sex trafficker. He then declared her his employee of the year and instructed her to take a break and heal up, giving her Percocet for her injuries. Later, the DEA descended on Laurie's compound, ambushing her during a massive drug deal as a border-crossing ambulance packed with fentanyl arrived. Having realized they were being set up, Faye and Wayne managed to escape.

A panicked Laurie said, I can't go to prison, before taking her own life by hanging herself as she jumped from the roof. However, Alamo's henchmen switched ambulances, so the DEA only found a dead rat under the floor of the vehicle. Rue went to her Narcotics Anonymous sponsor and mentor Ali Muhammad's (Colman Domingo) apartment to recover. She took more Percocet and started listening to the Bible on her phone.

In a dreamlike sequence, Rue saw herself driving past her younger self alongside her mother and sister. She later ran into a police blockade before breaking into her childhood home, where she encountered her mother Leslie (Nika King), who reached for her hand. The finale was marked by intense violence and emotional turmoil, bringing Rue's tragic arc to a close. The series has been praised for its raw portrayal of addiction but also criticized for its graphic content.

Fans expressed shock at the death of the main character, with many taking to social media to discuss the ending. The episode also featured a cameo from actor Dominic Fike, who played Elliot, and included scenes with other main characters like Alexa Demie's Maddy and Hunter Schafer's Jules. The conclusion left little room for a potential fourth season, effectively ending the series on a bleak note.

The finale's title, In God We Trust, seemed to reference a moment where Rue listened to the Bible amid her final overdose, suggesting a search for redemption that ultimately went unfulfilled. Overall, Euphoria's finale was a polarizing yet memorable end to a show that pushed boundaries in television storytelling





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Euphoria Finale Rue Bennett Drug Overdose Controversial

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Euphoria’ Finale Recap: [SPOILER] Dies, [SPOILER] Takes Revenge and Cassie Doubles Down on OnlyFansWhat happens to Rue, Cassie, Maddy, and Lexi in the 'Euphoria' Season 3 finale?

Read more »

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 Finale: How Things End For Zendaya’s Rue & The Rest Of The CastFind out what happened to Zendaya's Rue and the rest of the Euphoria characters following the Season 3 finale.

Read more »

Does Zendaya’s Rue live or die in the ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 finale?“Euphoria” used to be a show about troubled high schoolers, but Season 3 turned into a deadly gangster drama. Does Zendaya’s Rue make it out alive?

Read more »

Euphoria Season 3 Finale: Rue's Devastating Death and Its AftermathHBO's Euphoria delivered a heartbreaking season three finale with the death of Rue, who succumbs to fentanyl-laced pills provided by the crime lord Alamo. The episode's abstract vision sequence and Ali's subsequent quest for vengeance have sparked intense fan reaction and debate over the character's tragic arc.

Read more »