Euphoria Finale: Bishop's Betrayal of Alamo Leaves Viewers Confused

The final episode of Euphoria's third season saw Bishop's surprising actions towards Alamo, leaving viewers puzzled about his true motivations. Actor insights reveal Bishop's protective nature towards Maddy and his calculated power move, adding depth to the character's complexity.

Bishop 's motivations in Euphoria 's finale left viewers puzzled. While some saw him as uncaring, actor Jacob Elordi revealed Bishop was protective of Maddy, warning Rue, 'I promise I'm not going to let you get to Maddy.

' Bishop's calculated move, unloading Ali's gun, spared him but raised questions about his loyalty. Actor Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje suggested Bishop's power play was fueled by his desire for the 'top seat' and his enjoyment of killing, despite his detached demeanor. As Euphoria's third season ends, fans are left wondering about Bishop's true intentions and his potential relationship with Maddy.

The show, based on an Israeli series, follows high school student Rue as she navigates addiction and complex relationships, with Bishop's character adding layers of intrigue





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Euphoria Bishop Alamo Betrayal Power Dynamics

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