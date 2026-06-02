Euphoria fans slam show's 'disrespectful' tribute to Angus Cloud

Euphoria fans have called out creator Sam Levinson for his 'disrespectful' tribute to Angus Cloud, who died in 2023 at the age of 25. The show's finale featured a posthumous appearance by Angus, who starred as drug dealer Fezco, aka Fez, but the actor died after taking a combined overdose of fentanyl, meth, cocaine and benzodiazepines. Fans have expressed disappointment and frustration with the show's portrayal of Rue's death, with some saying it provides 'no hope' to recovering and reformed addicts.

After seven years and three series, Euphoria finally came to an end this week. And after a scandal-plagued third series, fans had been hoping the finale would redeem the once respected show's reputation.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the case for many viewers, who have called out creator Sam Levinson for his 'disrespectful' tribute to Angus Cloud, who Sam decided to include through the use of archived footage. During the explosive finale, titled In God We Trust, Angus made a posthumous appearance following his death from an accidental drug overdose in 2023 at the age of 25.

In the episode, Angus appeared as a hallucination when protagonist Rue, played by Zendaya, accidentally overdosed after taking painkillers that had been laced with fentanyl without her knowledge. Reflecting on the theme of drugs in the show, Sam said: 'I think it was a way of honouring Angus and saying a prayer for the future.

'If you are experimenting or taking drugs today, it's very possible it will kill you. ' Angus starred on the drama as drug dealer Fezco, aka Fez, but the actor died after taking a combined overdose of fentanyl, meth, cocaine and benzodiazepines. Euphoria viewers have called out creator Sam Levinson for his 'disrespectful' tribute to Angus Cloud, who Sam decided to include through the use of archived footage.

But in the finale, he appeared in a throwback sequence during a drug-fuelled hallucination Rue had while she was dying, which saw her rush to meet Fez after he 'escaped' from prison.

'I have to go get him,' Rue told her Narcotics Anonymous sponsor and mentor Ali Muhammad (Colman Domingo), adding, 'I promised him that if he ever got out, I would go pick him up. I have to go.

' In a callback to the first season, she drove to his convenience store, which was boarded up and abandoned before finding him in a field, with the pair holding hands and smiling. The viewers were then shown that in reality, Rue was dying and had reached out her hand in a hallucination after taking an accidental overdose - Ali found her dead on his couch in the morning.

With the on-screen death mirroring that of Angus' in real life, viewers were quick to call out the show for providing 'no hope' to recovering and reformed addicts, noting that the series showed that despite Rue getting clean, she still succumbed to drugs. Taking to X/Twitter, fans penned: 'Regardless of how beautifully it was done, the fact remains that rue died over being laced, she was sober and was free to have a good life!

Her dying is such a terrible ending for a show that is meant to give hope for addicts!

', 'All this hope for Rue we had and for what? She dies. Thank you for showing us that people with addiction deserves to die too and there's no hope of getting sober one day', 'Rue being clean but unknowingly dying from Alamo's fake Percs is exactly the wicked irony of drugs. Sobriety doesn't automatically remove the danger around you', 'I'm not gonna lie that Euphoria ending makes me never want to do party drugs again.

Like the fact anything can be laced with fentanyl is scary', 'Rue overdosing after spending so much of the season clean. Hallucinating, reuniting with her mum, Jules, and Fez and the people who meant the most to her. It's such a chilling death but speaks to the dangers of drugs because it only takes one OD.

' 'I have to go get him,' Rue told her Narcotics Anonymous sponsor and mentor Ali Muhammad (Colman Domingo), adding, 'I promised him that if he ever got out, I would go pick him up.

I have to go', With the on-screen death mirroring that of Angus' in real life, viewers were quick to call out the show for providing 'no hope' to recovering and reformed addicts, 'What gets me is that Rue died while trying to do better, she was sober, but people thought she had an overdose because she was an addict, so no one had any reason to think otherwise, but in reality she was murdered', 'I feel like today's episode of Euphoria could just end like Requiem for a Dream, hopeless, with no prospect of a future, and the characters forced to face the weight of their choices when they finally hit rock bottom', 'Wait.

Was this a new-age requiem for a dream? Everyone ends up sad and alone and suffering under the consequences of their addictions and aspirations?

' Others disagreed, saying that Euphoria is a true reflection of what drug addiction does to people's lives, 'A show that is meant to give hope for addicts? ' are we watching the same show? Euphoria was never a show of Hop





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