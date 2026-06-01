Euphoria Fans Devastated Over Rue's Death in Series Finale

Fans are expressing their devastation over the death of Rue in the final season of Euphoria, with many feeling that it was a terrible ending for the show. Creator Sam Levinson defended the decision to kill off the character, stating that it was the most honest ending for the show.

Fans are expressing their devastation over the death of Rue in the final season of Euphoria . The show's creator, Sam Levinson , defended the decision to kill off the character, stating that it was the most honest ending for the show.

Levinson explained that he wanted to honor the memory of late cast member Angus Cloud, who accidentally overdosed in 2025. Cloud's character, Fezco, appeared in Rue's dream as she overdosed, and the sequence featured unused footage of Zendaya and Cloud. The death scene was beautifully done, but many fans felt that it was a terrible ending for the show.

One viewer said that they were shattered over Rue's death, while another said that they were sobbing over the scene where Colman Domingo's character finds Rue dead. Levinson also confirmed after the finale that Season 3 is the last of the series. He stated that he had approached every season like it's the last season, and that this felt like the end to him.

If you or someone you care about is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The show's finale has sparked a lot of discussion about addiction and its consequences, and many fans are still reeling from the emotional impact of Rue's death. The show's creator, Sam Levinson, has been praised for his honest portrayal of addiction and its effects on those affected by it.

However, some fans have expressed their disappointment with the direction that the show took in its final season. The finale has also sparked a lot of discussion about the impact of the show on its viewers, with some fans saying that it has helped them to understand and cope with their own struggles with addiction.

Others have expressed their gratitude for the show's portrayal of addiction and its effects, and for the honest and realistic way in which it has tackled the issue. The show's finale has been a powerful and emotional conclusion to the series, and it has left many fans with a lot to think about.

The show's creator, Sam Levinson, has said that he is incredibly grateful for every single one of the show's fans, and that he is proud of the impact that the show has had on its viewers. The show's finale has been a fitting end to a series that has tackled some of the toughest issues facing society today, and it has left a lasting impact on its viewers





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