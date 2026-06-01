Euphoria Ends with a Bang: The Final Episode Leaves Viewers in Shock

The final episode of Euphoria, titled In God We Trust, has left viewers reeling with its jaw-dropping conclusion. The show's creator, Sam Levinson, has faced criticism for the show's controversial storylines, but the finale has silenced many of his critics. The episode kicked off with a chaotic heist, as Rue broke out of a compound belonging to her former drug boss Laurie. Rue's journey was marked by her struggles with addiction and her work with the DEA, which ultimately led to her demise. Meanwhile, Cassie is left to pick up the pieces after her husband's death.

The final episode of Euphoria left viewers in shock on Sunday, delivering a jaw-dropping conclusion to the award-winning hit drama. The show ended after seven years and merely three seasons, having first premiered on HBO in the summer of 2019.

Creator Sam Levinson has faced fierce criticism over the controversial storylines in the third season, which saw Sydney Sweeney's character Cassie Howard engage in fetish work for her OnlyFans page, and Zendaya's Rue Bennett acting as a drug mule and swallowing bags of fentanyl. The series came to an end with an action-packed finale titled In God We Trust, which saw Zendaya's character die from a drug overdose.

Rue was poisoned with fentanyl-laced pills by her drug dealer boss for working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Meanwhile, Cassie unravelled after her husband Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) was killed off in a gruesome sequence amid a botched attempt to collect a debt he owed in the previous episode. The final episode of Euphoria left viewers in shock on Sunday, as the show killed off Zendaya's Rue Bennett character.

Meanwhile, Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) unravelled after her husband Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi) was killed off in a gruesome sequence in the previous episode. The finale kicked off with a chaotic heist, as Rue broke out of a compound belonging to her former drug boss Laurie (Martha Kelly). In the previous episode she was sent there to retrieve things that were stolen from her current boss's safe.

Rue escaped while Laurie's associate and relative, white supremacist drug dealer Wayne (Toby Wallace) and his girlfriend - and Rue's former friend - Faye Valentine (Chloe Cherry) were supposed to be watching her. After slicing Wayne's leg and punching Faye in the face, Rue bolted with the bag previously stolen from her boss, narrowly escaping as a pursuing Wayne opened fire.

The getaway took a bizarre turn when one of Wayne's henchmen temporarily snatched Rue by lassoing and dragging her behind a horse, only for him to be taken out by a sniper bullet from one of Rue's friends, allowing her to escape. Rue - who has been working for the DEA - brought the bag to her boss, strip club magnate Alamo Brown (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) who told her: 'You was right all along.

You and me, we was meant to be.

' The bag contained no money, only IDs, implying that Alamo is a sex trafficker. He then told her she is his 'employee of the year' and to take a break from work and 'heal up.

' Alamo gives her Percocet for her injuries. Later in the episode, the DEA descended on Laurie's compound, ambushing her in the middle of a massive drug deal just as a border-crossing ambulance packed with fentanyl arrived. Rue was poisoned with fentanyl-laced pills by her drug dealer boss for working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The series came to an end on Sunday with an action-packed finale titled In God We Trust.

It kicked off with a chaotic heist, as Rue broke out of a compound belonging to her former drug boss Laurie (Martha Kelly) Having realized ahead of time that they were being set up, Faye and Wayne managed to make a quick escape. A panicked Laurie was heard saying 'I can't go to prison', before taking her own life by hanging herself as she jumped from the roof.

However, Alamo's henchmen Bishop and Big Eddy switched ambulances, so the DEA only found a dead rat under the floor of the vehicle. Rue goes to her Narcotics Anonymous sponsor and mentor Ali Muhammad's (Colman Domingo) apartment to recover. She takes more Percocet and starts listening to the bible on her phone. In a dream like sequence Rue is pictured driving past herself as a kid, alongside her mother and sister.

She later runs into a police blockade, before breaking into her childhood home. There, she encounters her mother Leslie (Nika King), who is seen reaching for her hand. The viewers are then shown that in reality, Rue is on the floor after taking too many Percocet, and reaching out her hand into the air. Ali finds her dead on his couch in the morning.

He later took a sample of the Percocet to test it, and found out it was laced with fentanyl. It turns out Alamo killed Rue as revenge for her working with the DEA. Later, at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting, Ali talked about the disease of addiction, and how he thought 'that if you can empathize with an addict, you can empathize with a dealer.

' However, he admitted he no longer believes that, and said the 'real disease is people no longer know the difference between right and wrong. ' Meanwhile, Cassie is left alone following her husband's death. Nate had been in heavy debt to gangster Naz (Jack Topalian), who put him in the coffin with a breathing apparatus as a pipe





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Euphoria Zendaya Sydney Sweeney Sam Levinson HBO In God We Trust DEA Percocet Fentanyl Narcotics Anonymous

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