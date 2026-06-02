'Euphoria' creators says Sydney Sweeney refused to tone down her raunchy scenes

“Euphoria’s” third and final season featured some of its most X-rated scenes and according to series creator Sam Levinson, series star Sydney Sweeney was on boa

“Euphoria’s” third and final season featured some of its most X-rated scenes and according to series creator Sam Levinson, series star Sydney Sweeney was on board.

Sweeney’s character Cassie became a model on X-rated website OnlyFans and creator in the show’s Sam Levinson toyed with the idea of scrapping the nudity in one particular montage sequence which showed her in various states of undress, but Sweeney dismissed the plan. , "Well, it’s funny. When I first wrote it, I thought, ‘Well, maybe we shoot all of this and we don’t have any nudity.

’” He continued, "I was talking to her, and you know, : 'Maybe there’s ways to shoot around certain things?

' She looked at me, and she was like: 'Are you kidding? It's like, I’m playing an OnlyFans model. You’re telling me you’re going to, like, skirt around it?

' And I was like: 'Yeah, OK, it's a fair point'. So there's always a discussion of what works best for the character.

"Levinson went on to praise Sweeney as a "totally fearless actor" adding that she was "wonderfully professional" and showed up "game every day. ”Levinson also defended the show’s racier scenes, insisting the actors felt “free and safe” on set.

"I believe very strongly that the best, most honest performances are when an actor feels free and safe. That's how you get a great performance,” he explained.

"You can't if there is any tension, the emotion that is going to be blocked. And that's something I've known from my days of studying acting.

" Sweeney also seemingly called out critics of her sexy scenes in the show by sharing a number of pictures from the set on her Instagram page and writing: "It’s called acting. "Defendant reaches guilty plea in Sam Nordquist murder case One of the seven defendants charged with murder and kidnapping for the death of Sam Nordquist has reached a guilty plea, according to prosecutors. Police said a teen was arrested after punching a Brighton High School employee.

Rate hikes went into effect Monday for customers of Rochester Gas & Electric and New York State Electric and Gas. A man is credited with stepping in and stopping an attack outside Denny's on West Ridge Road early Sunday.





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