Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson on the Show's Handling of Rue's Death

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson talks about the show's handling of Rue's death in the series finale, and how it was always the plan. He also pays tribute to the late Angus Cloud, who played Fezco on the show.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson said the show's handling of Rue's death in the series finale was always the plan. Levinson revealed that he was deeply affected by the loss of Angus Cloud , who played Fezco, and that the show's storyline was a way to honor him.

Cloud died in July 2025 following an accidental overdose. Levinson stated that he wanted to tell a story about addiction and grief, and that Rue's death was a way to explore those themes. The show's cast and crew have mourned the deaths of several of their colleagues, including Cloud, and Levinson noted that the show was a way to pay respect to those who were lost.

He also praised Zendaya's performance as Rue, saying that she brought a depth and nuance to the character that was essential to the show's success. Levinson said that the show's handling of Rue's death was not meant to be sensational or exploitative, but rather a way to tell a honest and authentic story about addiction and its effects on those who struggle with it.

The show's finale was a critical and commercial success, and Levinson's decision to kill off Rue was widely praised by critics and fans alike. However, the death of Rue also sparked a lot of discussion and debate about the show's handling of addiction and mental health, with some critics accusing the show of perpetuating negative stereotypes and stigmas.

Despite this, Levinson remains proud of the show's portrayal of addiction and its effects, and believes that it was an important and necessary story to tell. In related news, Grey's Anatomy also killed off a major character in 2026, with fans still reeling from the news. The show's handling of the character's death was widely praised, with many critics noting that it was a powerful and emotional tribute to the character.

The show's cast and crew have also been open about their own struggles with addiction and mental health, with many using their platforms to raise awareness and reduce stigma around these issues. The death of Rue in Euphoria was a significant moment in the show's storyline, and marked a turning point in the series.

The show's portrayal of addiction and its effects on those who struggle with it was widely praised, and Levinson's decision to kill off Rue was seen as a bold and necessary move. Despite the controversy surrounding the show's handling of addiction, Levinson remains proud of the show's portrayal of the issue and believes that it was an important and necessary story to tell.

The death of Rue in Euphoria was a significant moment in the show's storyline, and marked a turning point in the series. The show's portrayal of addiction and its effects on those who struggle with it was widely praised, and Levinson's decision to kill off Rue was seen as a bold and necessary move. The show's handling of addiction was also seen as a way to honor the memory of Angus Cloud, who died in 2025 following an accidental overdose.

Cloud's death was a significant loss for the show's cast and crew, and Levinson has said that he was deeply affected by the news. The show's portrayal of addiction and its effects was also seen as a way to raise awareness and reduce stigma around the issue. The death of Rue in Euphoria was a significant moment in the show's storyline, and marked a turning point in the series.

The show's portrayal of addiction and its effects on those who struggle with it was widely praised, and Levinson's decision to kill off Rue was seen as a bold and necessary move





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Euphoria Rue's Death Angus Cloud Sam Levinson Addiction Mental Health

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