Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson Defends Nudity, Says Sydney Sweeney Insisted on Authenticity for OnlyFans Role

Sam Levinson reveals that Sydney Sweeney pushed for explicit scenes in Euphoria's final season, arguing that playing an OnlyFans model required authenticity to the character.

Following the series finale of Euphoria on Sunday night, creator Sam Levinson has found himself defending the show against fan outrage over the highly sexualized direction taken by Sydney Sweeney 's character, Cassie Howard.

In the third and final season, Cassie turns to creating content on OnlyFans to earn money while her husband Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, is brutally attacked by loan sharks. This storyline led to numerous nude scenes featuring Sweeney, sparking criticism from fans and critics alike who felt the show crossed a line.

However, according to Levinson, the decision to include such explicit content was not solely his own but was instead driven by Sweeney's insistence on authenticity. During an appearance on the New York Times' Popcast, which aired shortly after the finale, Levinson shared that he had initially envisioned a more restrained approach for Cassie's storyline, one that would minimize nudity. He recalled discussing this with Sweeney, saying, 'Well, maybe we shoot all of this and we don't have any nudity.

Maybe there's ways to shoot around certain things?

' But Sweeney, according to Levinson, was having none of it. She looked at him and said, 'Are you kidding? I'm playing an OnlyFans model. You're telling me you're going to skirt around it?

' Levinson conceded that she had a fair point, noting that such discussions are always about what best serves the character. He praised Sweeney as a totally fearless actor, wonderfully professional, and someone who shows up game every day. He added, 'I adore working with her because there's such a flexibility in terms of the performance.

I could suggest making a scene just a little crazier, with a little more humor, and suddenly this whole other version of the scene comes out based on her performance.

' Levinson also addressed the broader criticism that Euphoria's final season was overly sexualized. He argued that the most honest performances come from actors who feel free and safe.

'You can't get a great performance if there's any tension; the emotion gets blocked. That's something I've known from my days of studying acting,' he said. He emphasized that his job on set is to create the most conducive environment for the actor to inhabit their role fully. With a long-term commitment to working with these actors on multiple projects, Levinson stressed the importance of building trust and ensuring they feel protected and comfortable.

This collaborative approach, he explained, is what allows for daring and authentic portrayals like Sweeney's. Meanwhile, Sweeney herself took to Instagram on Sunday to share behind-the-scenes photos and bid farewell to her character, who has divided viewers with her controversial turn in the final season. The actress has not directly responded to the criticism but has shown support for Levinson's account of their creative partnership





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