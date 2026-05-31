Euphoria creator Sam Levinson accused of ruining hit series by linking it to his universally panned series, The Idol

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has been accused of ruining the show by linking it to his universally panned series, The Idol. Critics and viewers claim the show has lost its way after taking a different direction with Euphoria's third season.

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson has been accused of ruining the show by linking it to his universally panned series, The Idol . Sam, 41, has been blasted after taking a different direction with Euphoria 's third season, with critics and viewers claiming the show has lost its way.

Yet it seems the writing was always on the wall for the new season, given he previously said it was 'set in the same world' as The Idol - which was pulled off air after outraged viewers branded it 'torture porn'. The Idol - created by Sam, Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye and Reza Fahim - was released to much anticipation after the success of Euphoria's first two seasons.

Starring Lily-Rose Depp as troubled pop star Jocelyn, the 2023 series followed her as she entered into an abusive relationship with The Weeknd's character, nightclub owner Tedros. Yet viewers were put off by the graphic depictions of sex and violence, with Lily-Rose's character choked and slapped during intimate scenes, with many branding the series 'torture porn'.

Even a brief Euphoria crossover couldn't save the series, with fans disappointed when Euphoria's Alexa Demie made a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo in the first episode as a nightclub reveller. Upon its premiere at Cannes, The Idol got a five-minute standing ovation but also elicited a raft of blistering responses from critics.

The Playlist's Gregory Ellwood called the second episode 'sexist, pseudo-porn', while the New York Times' Kyle Buchanan dismissed the show as 'a Pornhub-homepage odyssey' starring 'Lily-Rose Depp's areolas' and The Wrap dubbed it 'luxury sleaze'. Insiders then alleged to Rolling Stone that the show was almost completely reshot in order to give it less of a feminine outlook.

Pet Sematary actress Amy Seimetz, who has also helmed such movies as Sun Don't Shine and She Dies Tomorrow, was claimed to have directed around 80 per cent of The Idol before she left the project. The series was then cut from six episodes to five. The Weeknd was said to have felt The Idol had an excessively 'female perspective' and wanted the plot to give his character more attention than Lily-Rose's.

Sam stepped in as director and reshot the show, which reportedly was heavily rewritten with so much raunchy material that one source was left thinking: 'What is this? What am I reading here? It was like sexual torture porn.

' Crew members added that Sam's re-worked story was more of a, 'degrading' that emphasised nudity and 'sexual torture porn... like rape fantasy'. Other sources, however, said that the insiders Rolling Stone quoted had made their remarks without seeing the finished product. The Weeknd responded publicly by denouncing the report as 'ridiculous', arguing to Vanity Fair: 'Shows get reshot every day.

' Lily-Rose also defended Sam, issuing a statement to E! News in which she called him 'for so many reasons, the best director I have ever worked with'. She added: 'Never have I felt more supported or respected in a creative space, my input and opinions more valued.

' Lily-Rose - who is the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis - continued: 'Working with Sam is a true collaboration in every way - it matters to him, more than anything, not only what his actors think about the work, but how we feel performing it. The series was pulled off air after outraged viewers branded it 'torture porn'





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