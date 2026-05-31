Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson Accused of Derailing Series Through Ties to The Idol

Euphoria's third season has drawn criticism from viewers and critics who argue that creator Sam Levinson has negatively influenced the show by linking it to his other widely panned series, The Idol. This connection is seen as a symptom of a creative decline for Levinson, following the backlash and cancellation of The Idol, a show that faced intense criticism for its graphic content and reported behind-the-scenes conflicts.

The creator of Euphoria , Sam Levinson , faces significant criticism for his stewardship of the series, with many accusing him of derailing its third season by anchoring it to the controversial and poorly received show The Idol .

Critics and audiences alike contend that Euphoria has strayed from its original appeal, a shift they trace back to Levinson's declaration that both series exist within the same narrative universe. This connection has been widely seen as a misstep, coming after The Idol itself was canceled following a wave of viewer backlash that labeled it 'torture porn'.

The Idol, a collaboration between Levinson, Abel 'The Weeknd' Tesfaye, and Reza Fahim, premiered in 2023 to considerable curiosity, given the acclaim for Euphoria's early seasons. It starred Lily-Rose Depp as Jocelyn, a pop star entangled in a manipulative relationship with Tesfaye's character, Tedros. The series was met with disdain for its graphic and repetitive depictions of sexuality and abuse, which many found exploitative rather than artistic.

A fleeting cameo by Euphoria's Alexa Demie failed to generate meaningful crossover enthusiasm, instead highlighting the perceived creative decline. At its Cannes premiere, The Idol received a notably long standing ovation, yet it was simultaneously eviscerated by critics. Reviews described it in harsh terms: 'sexist, pseudo-porn,' 'a Pornhub-homepage odyssey,' and 'luxury sleaze.

' The discourse often centered on the extensive nudity and the graphic scene involving Jocelyn's face. Reports from Rolling Stone later detailed extensive behind-the-scenes turmoil. Original director Amy Seimetz, who had completed a substantial portion of the series, departed the project. The show was then shortened from six to five episodes, and Tesfaye reportedly objected to what he perceived as an overly 'female perspective,' demanding his character's prominence.

Levinson subsequently took over directing, reshooting much of the series. Insiders characterized the new vision as degrading, emphasizing 'sexual torture porn' and rape fantasy. The rewrites were so intense that one crew member expressed shock at the script's content. These claims were contested by other sources and by the talent themselves.

Tesfaye called the report 'ridiculous,' noting reshoots are common. Lily-Rose Depp issued a robust defense of Levinson, praising his collaborative approach and the respect she felt on set.

Nevertheless, the damage to The Idol's reputation was terminal, leading to its cancellation. The shadow of this failure now hangs over Euphoria's trajectory, with its audience questioning whether Levinson's creative judgment has been compromised by his association with a project that was widely condemned for its gratuitous content and alleged mistreatment of its lead actress





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sam Levinson Euphoria The Idol Lily-Rose Depp The Weeknd TV Criticism Cancellation Creative Direction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Entertainment Roundup: Method Acting for Euphoria and Casting for Netflix's The RomanAdewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje describes his method acting for Euphoria, speaking in Southern accent for 9 months. Netflix's The Roman adds new cast members. Also includes a film review and a Cannes speech by Andrey Zvyagintsev addressing Putin.

Read more »

‘Euphoria’ Creator Sam Levinson & DP Marcell Rév Talk New Visual Style, Nate & Cassie’s Stressful Dinner & How Angus Cloud’s Loss Influenced Season 3’s Arc — The ProcessEuphoria creator Sam Levinson and DP Marcell Rév discuss the new visual aesthetics for Season 3 and the death of Angus Cloud on Deadline's The Process

Read more »

Revisiting Barry Levinson's Sci-Fi Mystery 'Sphere': A Commercial and Critical FailureA revisit of Barry Levinson's 1998 sci-fi mystery 'Sphere' reveals a film that was a commercial and critical failure at the time of its release, but still manages to hold some suspense and intrigue.

Read more »

Euphoria creator Sam Levinson accused of ruining hit series by linking it to his universally panned series, The IdolEuphoria creator Sam Levinson has been accused of ruining the show by linking it to his universally panned series, The Idol. Critics and viewers claim the show has lost its way after taking a different direction with Euphoria's third season.

Read more »