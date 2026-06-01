Euphoria Creator Credits Drake with Securing HBO's Support for Series

Sam Levinson explained how Drake's early involvement as an executive producer provided essential validation to HBO executives during the uncertain early stages of the controversial drama series Euphoria.

The HBO series Euphoria concluded its third season with a two-part finale on Sunday, May 31. In an extensive 100-minute interview, series creator Sam Levinson discussed the significant impact rapper Drake had on the show's early development and greenlighting.

Levinson revealed that Drake obtained the scripts very early, around 2018, when HBO was still uncertain about the controversial project. Drake expressed his desire to join as an executive producer, which Levinson credited with instilling crucial confidence in the network executives. The creator clarified Drake's role was primarily focused on promotion and marketing rather than providing creative notes on scripts, calling him a vital champion for the series. This backing was particularly influential given Drake's massive cultural standing.

The show later became tangled in the 2024 Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud when Lamar named one of his diss tracks after the series, though Levinson noted he was largely insulated from that pop culture moment while immersed in writing season three





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