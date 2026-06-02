Euphoria Concludes: Zendaya's New Chapter in Film

Zendaya's character, Rue Bennett, met a tragic end in the Euphoria season 3 finale, but the actress is ready to shine in her film career. With Euphoria concluded, Zendaya is set to star in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day', with more film projects on the horizon.

Zendaya 's journey with HBO's Euphoria came to a close with the controversial season 3 finale, 'In God We Trust'. The series, which propelled Zendaya to stardom, faced criticism for its departure from the teen drama format, with many feeling the actors were wasted in an exploitative Western crime drama.

The finale saw Zendaya's character, Rue Bennett, fatally overdose, a decision that sparked fan backlash but also marked the end of the series. With Euphoria concluded, Zendaya is set to shine in her film career, starring in Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' as Athena and reprising her role as MJ in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'. Audiences can expect to see more of Zendaya on the big screen, with upcoming projects including 'Dune: Part Three' and 'Shrek 5'





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Zendaya Euphoria Euphoria Season 3 Rue Bennett Christopher Nolan The Odyssey Spider-Man: Brand New Day Film Career

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