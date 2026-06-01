Euphoria Concludes with Third Season Following Seven-Year Run

HBO confirms that the controversial series Euphoria, created by Sam Levinson and starring Zendaya, will end after its third season. The final episode, "In God We Trust," sees the death of Rue Bennett and a tribute to Fez, but has been criticized as one of television's worst finales.

The critically acclaimed yet controversial series Euphoria has officially been announced as ending with its third season, concluding a seven-year run that captivated audiences and sparked widespread discussion.

Issued by HBO and confirmed by creator Sam Levinson on The New York Times' Popcast, the decision makes the episode titled "In God We Trust" the series' final instalment. This conclusion, while not entirely unexpected given the mounting scheduling conflicts of its now A-list cast and prior hints from star Zendaya, brings to a close a narrative defined by its raw depiction of teenage struggle, addiction, and the search for connection.

The finale itself delivered a devastating resolution for the protagonist, Rue Bennett, portrayed by Zendaya, as she was discovered dead by her sponsor Ali, played by Colman Domingo, triggering a violent quest for vengeance. The episode also included a poignant dream sequence that served as a tribute to the late Angus Cloud's character, Fez, offering a moment of serenity and reunion with Rue.

However, despite these emotional elements, the conclusion has been met with significant criticism, with many viewers and critics placing it among the most disappointing television finales in recent memory, drawing comparisons to the widely panned endings of Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. The series, which originally premiered in 2019 and returned in 2022 after a four-year hiatus, consistently broke streaming records, underscoring its cultural impact even as it navigated controversy surrounding its explicit content.

The ensemble cast, which also included Jacob Elordi, Hunter Schafer, and Sydney Sweeney, has since ascended to global stardom, making future seasons logistically challenging. The end of Euphoria marks the close of a distinctive chapter in television, one that blended stylized visuals with harrowing realism to explore themes of trauma, identity, and recovery, leaving a complex legacy that will be debated for years to come





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