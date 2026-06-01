Euphoria Concludes with Season 3: Showrunner Sam Levinson Confirms No More Seasons

HBO's Euphoria is coming to an end after three seasons, with showrunner Sam Levinson confirming that the story has reached its conclusion. The final episode, 'In God We Trust', has sparked mixed reactions from viewers, with some praising its honesty about drug addiction and others criticizing its controversial plotlines and characterizations. Levinson expressed pride in the cast and crew's work on the series, describing it as a 'fulfilling journey' that honored the late actor Angus Cloud.

Euphoria , the critically acclaimed HBO drama, is officially concluding with its third season, as confirmed by showrunner Sam Levinson . The series, which premiered in April and consisted of eight episodes, has drawn mixed to negative reviews from both critics and audiences, marking a departure from the reception of its previous installments.

Despite initial hints at potential future seasons, Levinson has confirmed that Euphoria will not be renewed for a fourth season, with the story culminating in the recently aired finale, 'In God We Trust'





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Euphoria HBO Sam Levinson TV Series Drug Addiction Angus Cloud Final Season

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