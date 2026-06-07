Eugenie’s Future with Her Kids in Question After Report William ‘Already Banished’ Her from the Family

Will they still be royals?

The Truth to Rumors Jennifer Lopez & Brett Goldstein Are Dating in Real Life After She Called Him the ‘Best Kisser’. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the GoogleRead more Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau’s 1st Anniversary Plans Revealed After Sources Detail the ‘Huge Test’ Their Relationship Was Put UnderWilliam Reportedly Behind Harry’s ‘Ban’ from the ‘Royal Wedding of the Year’ as Sources Detail How the Heir Is ‘Always Going to Win’. And it’s not just about whether she will put some more distance between her and her parents amid scandals and investigations, but also about where she will choose to raise her kids.

Currently, Eugenie and her husband split their time between Portugal, where they have a home in Comporta, and the UK, where they stay at Ivy Cottage, which is located on the Kensington Palace grounds. The couple moved there in 2018.

William Reportedly Behind Harry’s ‘Ban’ from the ‘Royal Wedding of the Year’ as Sources Detail How the Heir Is ‘Always Going to Win’, the house only has three bedrooms, and with another baby on the way, they might wish to find a bigger home so each of their kids could have their own bedroom. Princess Eugenie previously lived at St James’ Palace with her It has been said that Eugenie and Jack want to make the UK their home base as their children go to school, but they have previously spoken very favorably of Portugal too.

“This is why Portugal is the dream because I can go to the supermarket in my exercise gear and my hair piled on my head and not mind. Not care. No one cares,” Eugenie told Jessie and Lennie Ware on their Table Manners podcast. , she discussed how much her sons love it there.

“They love swimming,” she said of August and Ernest. “The sea in Portugal’s a little bit rougher, so we’ve got our feet in, but Augie is a fish. He literally loves it and we have whales and dolphins all across the walls. ” “William has already reached the conclusion that there is simply no realistic future in which Beatrice and Eugenie return as senior working royals under his reign,” a source said.

“William’s feeling is that the monarchy simply cannot survive mixed messaging when it comes to the York scandal and the damage it has done to public confidence,” another source told the outlet. And that means Eugenie might be better off in Portugal.

“He believes there has to be a very visible and consistent separation between the institution and anyone connected to that fallout, even indirectly. From his perspective, allowing Beatrice and Eugenie to continue appearing at major royal occasions, mingling with senior royals and participating in prestigious public events risks blurring the boundaries the family has spent years trying to establish.

” This is especially true now that the Andrew investigation has reportedly been expanded from suspicion of misconduct in public office to now include sex crimes.

“He worries the public could begin to think the palace is quietly rehabilitating the Yorks by the back door, and that would undermine everything he is trying to build for the future of the Crown,” a source told the outlet. We don’t know yet where Eugenie will be living, but it seems like we shouldn’t expect her to be a regular face in royal engagements going forward.

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