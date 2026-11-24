The Euclid space telescope has identified J1504+6252, nicknamed Dún Aonghasa, as the most distant quasar known, dating back 13.1 billion years. This 360-million-solar-mass black hole challenges current theories of early galaxy formation due to its rapid growth in the young universe.

The newly discovered object, formally known as J1504+6252 and nicknamed Dún Aonghasa, is the red dot in the centre of the image. It was identified in about 18 months of Euclid data among millions of objects.

, making it 40 million years older than the quasar Euclid spotted in July. Euclid’s new image is equivalent to viewing J1504+6252 as it existed about 13.1 billion years ago, when the universe was only five percent its current age.inhaling cosmic gas and dust while simultaneously spewing tremendous amounts of energy. During this comparatively brief phase in a galaxy’s lifecycle, the nucleus can actually shine brighter than the entire system itself.

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But even such a luminous object like quasar J1504+6252 can be hard to spot when it is located deep within space-time.. Despite estimates that these forces account for about 95 percent of the universe, astronomers still know very little about them. Identifying subjects like quasars allows researchers invaluable opportunities to learn more about dark matter and dark energy, as well as their roles in the early, formative eons of the cosmos.

J1504+6252 is so young and gargantuan that it’s confounding astronomers. Based on their initial assessments, it’s unclear how a quasar with a mass equivalent to about 360 million suns even formed so early in cosmic history.occurs when light waves stretch towards the infrared spectrum as they travel through the universe. The greater the redshift, the older its source is. In barely 1.5 years, Euclid has flagged 31 quasars, including 12 beyond a redshift of 7.

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J1504+6252 is the first quasar to possess a redshift beyond 8. Despite its age, J1504+6252 is devouring material at a comparatively slow pace. This implies it attained its size during unprecedentedly fast growth spurts early in its life—a feature that challenges existing models of black hole formation. Astronomers have nicknamed the quasar Dún Aonghasa to honor its age and location.

The actual Dún Aonghasa is a prehistoric clifftop fort in Ireland overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Like the ancient structure itself, J1504+6252 is situated at the edge of the visible cosmos. That said, astronomers expect Euclid to find multiple more quasars beyond redshift 8 in the years to come.